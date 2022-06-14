For the first time this season, the Junction City Brigade trailed in a game. Lawrence scored one run in the top of the second inning from three base hits. But it was all Junction City from that point on, as the Brigade scored 14 runs on 10 hits to defeat the Travelers 14-2 Monday at Rathert Stadium. It was another game for Junction City, called at the seventh inning for a 10-run lead rule.
Lawrence was able to get in a run in the top of the second inning, capitalizing on an error from Junction City for the early lead in the game.
“It all started with a pop up we miscommunicated on in the infield,” Junction City Brigade head coach Brandon Bichar said. “It happens, that is part of baseball. (Perkins) did a really good job of handing it and minimizing them to just one run. It could have easily escalated and turned into more.
The visitors’ starting pitcher was able to hold the Brigade scoreless through the first two innings.
“I thought their pitcher did a really good job, especially the first time through the lineup,” Bichar said. “He did a really good job mixing up the pitches. He spun in the breaking ball a couple times and kept our hitters off balance.”
Despite allowing one run on three hits in the second inning, Junction City starting pitcher Cade Perkins recorded seven strikeouts through the first three innings.
“(Perkins) is a really good pitcher,” Bichar said. “He was not happy with his (performance), but I thought he did awesome.”
The Brigade tied the game in the bottom of the third inning as Grant Howard scored from third base on an infield base hit by Jace Stewart. That was the first of seven runs in the inning, as the Brigade’s bats came alive, and they gained a cozy lead.
Stewart came around to score on a fielders’ choice to give Junction City the lead. Gehrig Goldbeck scored the third run of the inning as he stole third base the throw from the catcher to third base sailed over the third baseman, allowing Goldbeck to score easily.
Another run scored on a walk with the bases loaded, another infield base hit followed to bring in a run, and Stewart came to the plate again in the inning and delivered a base hit up the middle of the field to bring in two more runs.
One batter fed off another in the bottom of the third as the Brigade hit through the lineup.
“I think that is what makes our offense so special is every guy that goes up there can find a way to pressure the defense,” Bichar said. “Defensively, it is like, ‘We just got to make one more play.’ But if the other team never lays off, it is like they keep coming and coming and eventually it bursts open.”
The Travelers scored another run in the top of the fourth inning, but that is all they were able to muster in the game.
The Brigade continued the hot bats in the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs. With a runner on first and second base, Quinton Carlberg came just short of a home run to left field, as it appeared from the velocity of Carlberg’s hit the ball was going to sail over the fence, but the ball hit the top of the fence and Carlberg ended up with a stand-up double as both runners easily scored for a 9-2 lead. After two more runs scored, Stewart drove in the fifth run of the inning with a base hit.
Junction City scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to hold a 14-2 lead.
After the slow start, Bichar said the offense took off in the third inning.
“We started scoring runs, and the offense just got more confident,” Bichar said. “Especially after getting shut down through the first time through the lineup, I think they just got more confident and went up and looked for their pitch. When they got their pitch, they hit hard.”
The Brigade remains undefeated as they travel to Lawrence Tuesday to play Lawrence again on the road and play the Midwest A’s on the road on Thursday.