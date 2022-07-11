Another back-and-forth game between Junction City and Baldwin City included two ties ended with Junction City using the long ball to take the lead and good pitching to hold off Baldwin City for a 3-2 win Saturday at Rathert Stadium.
Quinton Carlberg got Junction City on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a no doubter home run to left field for a 1-0 lead.
Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said it is “really nice” to get on top early in the game with a home run.
“Especially with a home run, it is just loud and gets the guys fired up,” Bachar said. “And it keeps them confident throughout the game.”
In the top of the second inning, Baldwin City had a runner on second base with one out. And the Blues got the run in as a deep pop fly to right center field Shawn Marquis was dropped by the center fielder on a tough running play.
“It was a fly ball to center field, it is a pretty tough play,” Bachar said. “I expect Shawn (Marquis) to make that play every time, and he is going to make it 99 times out of 100.”
It was a quick response by the Blues, and it had Bachar expecting a closely contested, back-and-forth game.
The Brigade responded quickly as well in the bottom half of the second inning as Marquis scored from third base on a fielders’ choice.
Junction City held a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, Baldwin City tied the game on a infield base hit. The throw to first base was not in time, and the runner from third base scored.
The game was in a 2-2 tie until Carson Hunt put the Brigade back in front with a solo home run to right center field to led off the bottom of the fifth inning.
“That was awesome,” Bachar said of Hunt’s home run. “Especially (since) Carson (Hunt) thinks he has been in a slump. He has been having good at bats, it just has not been going his way. So it was really good to see him finally break through and geta good hit on the barrell.”
In the top of the sixth inning, the Blues threatened quickly to tie the game just as they did in the top of the second inning right after the Brigade got the early lead as the Blues were led off by a double to begin the inning. With one out, Junction City’s first baseman made what could be a dangerous play as a ground ball was hit to first base, and the first baseman had to dive head first to first base and put his glove on the bad as Baldwin City’s runner was running full speed to first base in attempt to beat the tag.
Bachar said he is alright with his players motive to make a big play like that in the moment of a close game. Bachar added that he thought the dive was at least in a pretty safe place.
“In the situation, it is really hard to not have your competitive side take over and just try to get the out,” Bachar said.
As the out was the second out in the inning, the Brigade was able to get the third out to avoid the runner from third base to score to keep the lead.
Junction City held Baldwin City scoreless in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win. As Saturday was a double header, each game was only seven innings. Winning the first game secured Junction City to have the No.1 spot in the standings.