Junction City head football coach Randall Zimmerman goes through the handshake line after a game earlier this season. The Blue Jays ended their season with a 50-27 loss to Wichita Northwest Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

 Lewis Marien • Flint Hills News Service

Injuries, mistakes, and many missing key players hurt Junction City, and in 38-degree weather, mixed with a steady mist of rain throughout, the game turned it into a running battle as Junction City was defeated 50-27 at Wichita Northwest Friday in the regional final of the playoffs.

“Too many mistakes in the first half,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “I thought we could have been comfortable in the first half, but we had a couple of wet ball fumbles. It was very wet (this game). We struggled with that. We had some late season injuries that really were tough. They were tough in this kind of game. (It hurt) without having Xavion being able to (play).”