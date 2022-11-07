Injuries, mistakes, and many missing key players hurt Junction City, and in 38-degree weather, mixed with a steady mist of rain throughout, the game turned it into a running battle as Junction City was defeated 50-27 at Wichita Northwest Friday in the regional final of the playoffs.
“Too many mistakes in the first half,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “I thought we could have been comfortable in the first half, but we had a couple of wet ball fumbles. It was very wet (this game). We struggled with that. We had some late season injuries that really were tough. They were tough in this kind of game. (It hurt) without having Xavion being able to (play).”
Injuries haunted the Blue Jays (7-3). Senior starting quarterback Xavion Felton ended up not being ruled healthy to play, senior wide receiver Malijah Byers was injured on the first play of the game, two starting linebackers did not play in the second half due to injuries suffered in the first half, and senior starting center Logan Lindsley returned from his injury, but being out multiple weeks still caused the offensive line to be a little out of sync.
Junior Brock Bazan is the backup quarterback on the depth chart, but Zimmerman decided to play junior defensive back Michael Boganowski as quarterback for most of the snaps as the inclement weather made it difficult to throw the football, and Boganowski is a better runner than Bazan.
Down 30-20 entering the third quarter, Junction City seemed to be in a good position as it had the ball to begin the third quarter. The Blue Jays started the drive on their 20-yard line, and a a bad snap in the shotgun formation resulted in the ball bouncing into the end zone, and Wichita Northwest (8-2) recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
“That deflated us big time,” Zimmerman said of the bad snap leading to a Wichita Northwest touchdown. “We competed tonight. We had three of those (plays) in which the snap just got away from us. It was tough conditions. (Wichita Northwest) probably handled it a little bit better than we handled it.”
The second half was mostly dominated by the Grizzlies, but the first half was competitive. It featured two ties and Junction City trailed by just three points, 23-20, with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter.
The Grizzlies began the game with an eight-play drive for 80 yards, capped off with a 11-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Jayce Glasper.
The Blue Jays responded with a six-play drive for 75-yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
Boganowski ran the ball four times along with a rush from senior tight end Logan Nabus, and after the Grizzles got a 4-yard tackle for loss on third-and-3 to back the Blue Jays to the 8-yard line, Zimmerman decided to go for it, and Boganowski threw to sophomore running back Noah Brown, who was wide open in the end zone for a touchdown. It was the only completed pass of the game between both teams. With the extra point, the game was tied, 7-7, with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Next, Wichita Northwest responded on a three-play drive for 69 yards. The third play was a 49-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back LJ Phillips. The Grizzlies got the lead back, 14-7, with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Grizzles forced a punt on the Blue Jays’ next offensive drive, a block in the back penalty helped back up the hosts into a third-and-12, and the Blue Jays blitzed to force Glasper to throw a high errant throw that was intercepted by Boganowski.
On the Grizzlies’ next offensive possession, they advanced the ball to the Blue Jays’ 26-yard line. Junction City’s defense stepped up again, as sophomore linebacker Larkin Tuner was able to strip the ball from junior running back Cencere Thompson on a tackle.
The ball was recovered by the Blue Jays at their 36-yard line. On the first play of possession, Nabus took an inside handoff from a shotgun snap, and broke two tackles and ran for a 64-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the game was tied, 14-14, with 10:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Junction City forced Wichita Northwest to punt for the first time in the game at its 42-yard line. The punt forced Junction City to start its offensive drive from its 10-yard line. On a third-and-11 from the 9-yard line, the Blue Jays attempted a reverse running play, and the Grizzlies were all over it by bringing a blitz, and junior running back Losiah Autry was tackled in the end zone for a safety with 8:38 remaining in the second quarter.
Wichita Northwest took advantage of the short field at Junction City’s 53-yard line on the punt on the following kickoff after the safety. The Grizzlies went 47-yards on seven plays, capped off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Thompson.
Junction City shortened the lead to 23-20 on a 67-yard rushing touchdown by Boganowski with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter.
That was the closest Junction City was able to pull within Wichita Northwest for the remainder of the game.
Glasper scored a five-yard rushing touchdown with 2:16 remaining in the second quarter to stretch the hosts’ lead to 30-20.
Junction City had been a second half team for most of this season, so trailing 30-20 at halftime with the first possession of the second half seemed a promising position for the Blue Jays. But the bad snap resulting in a touchdown for Wichita Northwest appeared to change the tone of the second half.
Thompson scored Wichita Northwest’s two touchdowns in the second half with a 29-yard and 5-yard rushing touchdowns to get the Grizzlies to 50 points.
Junction City got one score in the second half as Boganowski broke free for a 68-yard rushing touchdown with 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Jays finished the game with a total of 282 rushing yards along with eight passing yards.
Wichita Northwest’s offensive attack of Glasper, Thompson, and Phillips along with the offensive line was too much for the Blue Jays’ weakened defense. The Grizzles had a total of 535 yards, all rushing yards. Phillips led with 222 yards, Thompson with 196, and Glasper with 117.
“My hats off to (Wichita) Northwest,” Zimmerman said. “(This) game was won a long time ago. Those kids are so big. So physical. So strong. Those offensive lineman were just zoning in and climbing up to second level.”
Through all the injuries and everything Junction City went through this season, Zimmerman said he is proud of the season his team was able to put together.
“I love these kids; I love this community,” Zimmerman said. “As far as character things, I would not trade them for anything. Proud of the season we put together; 7-3 is nothing to hang your head about. Every kid, every coach worked so hard all season long. We have had a tough road.”