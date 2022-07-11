With the game tied at 3-3, Baldwin City had a runner on second base and third base with only one out, a hit went to Junction City second baseman Carson Hunt was unable to secure the groundout and it bounced off his glove into the outfield allowing the two baserunners to score. Another base hit gave Baldwin City a 6-3 lead.
Junction City mustered one run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but that is all as the Brigade dropped their first home game of the season in a 6-4 loss at Rathert Stadium Thursday.
Junction City got the first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Blues tied the game twice, but never had the lead until the top of the 10th inning.
“(Baldwin City) is a really good team,” Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said. “I felt like we were hitting the ball hard a lot of times, just right at them. We did not make (some) plays on defense. It was a good baseball game.
“(Baldwin City) had a couple of hits fall for them. I thought we were still hitting the ball the entire game. I thought we hit the ball early in the game better than they did. But they had the hits that fell and they scored runs. The ball just did not go our way (this game).”
Brady Stuewe had a strong performance as the starting pitcher. Stuewe pitched six inning, allowing four hits and recorded four strikeouts.
Drew Book hit a base hit that scored Gehrig Goldbeck with two outs for the Brigade’s first run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Baldwin City got its first run to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning. With a runner on first base and second base with two outs, the Blues got a clutch base hit to score the run from third base but not deep enough into the outfield to score the runner on second base.
The Brigade has an opportunity to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a runner on third base and one out. They tried to score on a sacrifice fly to the outfield, but the throw to the plate on the play was on target and the runner was tagged out.
In the next inning, bottom of the seventh inning, the Brigade were successful in regaining the lead as Quinton Carlberg got on base with a double to leadoff the inning. Carlberg then attempted to steal third base, and the throw to third to throw him out was overthrown and went into left field, allowing him to score for a 2-1 lead.
Baldwin City kept a strong fight as it responded immediately in the top of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, the Blues’ batter hit a ground ball in the infield, but he was too fast and reached first base before the Brigade could get the ball thrown to first base for a double play which allowed the runner from third base to score to tie the game.
Just as Baldwin City responded in the next inning to tie the game, Junction City responded in the bottom of the eighth inning to regain the lead. With Shawn Marquis on second base and Goldbeck on third base with zero outs, Drew Book hit a ground ball which resulted in a fielders’ choice out, allowing Goldbeck to score from third base.
The Brigade’s pitching has been strong all season, and they needed just three outs in the to of the ninth inning to hold on to their 3-2 lead for the win. But the Blues had developed a strong sequence with their bats late in the game and got an RBI single with just one out with a runner of first and second base on the play. The Brigade was able to get a double play after the RBI hit to prevent the Blues from taking the lead, but the save was blown.
Junction City came up empty offensively in the bottom of the ninth inning, and that left the door open for Baldwin City in the top of the 10th with its hot bats.
The visitors took advantage. As with a runner on second base and third base with one out, a ground ball was hit Carlberg in the infield as the second baseman. The ball took a funky bounce once it reached Carlberg, and he was unable to corral the ball in his glove as it bounced off his glove into the outfield.
“It is the hardest on (Carlberg), (because) he is going to make that play 99 times out of 100,” Bachar said. “You just got to try to get his head around it because he is going to make the next (play).”
The error allowed Baldwin City to score two runs to take a 5-3 lead, and the Blues added another run later in the inning on a RBI base hit for a 6-3 lead.
The Brigade got one run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but that is all they could get as the Blues held on to shock the Brigade.
Despite the late three-run deficit, the Brigade still kept their energy.
“I was proud of our guys,” Bachar said. “They are never going to quit. They have a lot of energy. They were still putting good swings on the ball, and they are going to fight till the last out.”