After a disappointing road loss to Manhattan High last Friday filled with small mistakes and turnovers that head coach Randall Zimmerman said cost his team the game, Junction City (1-1) is on the road again on Friday, this time in Topeka to take on Seaman.
Last week, Zimmerman did not think he prepared the team as well as he should have and he said after the game that he saw sloppiness in small things in all areas: on the practice field, in the locker room and in the classroom.
This week he has seen things improve in the week of preparation leading into Friday night.
“We have had a pretty good week of practice,” Zimmerman said. “We have really focused on us and cleaning us up.”
As disappointing as it was to have a sloppy week that ended in a loss, the experience could turn into a good learning experience that could benefit the Blue Jays in the long run.
“Our kids learned,” Zimmerman said. “Our kids learned a bunch. That game was controlled on the scoreboard by Manhattan, but when you go back and really break it down and watch it. You eliminate turnovers in that game, and it is a different game. I am not saying we win, (but) I am saying it is a different game. It is a lot closer. (Our players’) practice habits (this week) has indicated they have learned a lesson from it.”
The Blue Jays will have another tough task this week versus Seaman. If they want to rebound for a road win, turnovers must go down.
“Seaman is very physical defensively,” Zimmerman said. “They bring a lot of people up the field. They try to put you in really tough positions. They try to (force you) to turn the ball over a bunch. Their first two games, they have got their opponents to turn the ball over a bunch: We have to take care of the ball, possess the ball and not give (the ball) back to their offense.”
Not turning the ball over should be an easier task than it was in the second half against Manhattan as starting quarterback David Rowell will return after sitting out the second half due to injury.
Zimmerman likes how his defense matches up with Seaman’s offense, but it will be no easy task with the Vikings' talented senior quarterback Camden Barta.
“We have got some (good) speed, really good cover guys,” Zimmerman said. “(Seaman) likes to throw the ball – they got a really, really good quarterback. He is a very capable runner, but he will want to throw the ball first. They throw (the ball) very effectively: throw it deep well, underneath well. He is big – about 6-4, 200 (pounds). He is also a load when he runs the ball.
“We got to contain him. We really do. We can’t just let him grind it out. And their running back is a very, very good running back. Their strength is probably in the pass game and their offensive line is very solid. Our strength I think is our defense, and we have got to be very good defensively for sure against Seaman.”
The most important thing for Junction City against Seaman is to simply play clean football with a lot of passion.
“We just need to play well,” Zimmerman said. “If we play really well and hard and it is not good enough, we still feel good about ourselves. We obviously do not feel good about our performance last week. You just can not turn the ball over like that. But, it is important to win. We are going to do everything we can to win the ball game. If we play well and give it our all and it is not enough, we will move on to the next ball game.”
