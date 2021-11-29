With key players returning, Head Coach Randall Zimmerman has high hopes for the Blue Jay’s 2022 football season.
Junction City’s football season started with twists and turns in the first two games. The team played the first three games on the road. After a promising 34-0 victory at Topeka High, the team’s inexperience was exploited at Manhattan, as six turnovers resulted in a 37-21 road loss.
To cap off the road trip, the Blue Jays were able to overcome penalties, and with a strong defensive performance – along with a fumble recovery to seal the road win – they were able to leave Seaman with a win in overtime, for 2-1 on the road trip.
The overtime road win over Seaman gave the young, inexperienced Blue Jays the confidence and enthusiasm they needed to win the next seven games. The following game, the players elected to go for a two-point conversion in a 18-17 win over Washburn Rural in overtime. But the season ultimately came to an end in a loss to Lawrence High, 38-21, in the second round of the playoffs to finish 8-3.
Zimmerman is aware of how much his team improved to be able to achieve eight wins and host the second round of the playoffs.
“I think we improved a lot, “Zimmerman said. “The biggest area we improved in is our togetherness and student leadership, and those kind of things. On the field, we improved a bunch.”
It was not easy for the team to improve so much, though. It endured multiple injuries, losing star junior running back TJ Jones late in the regular season against Topeka with just two games remaining before the playoffs.
“That (loss) really hurt us with depth and leadership,” Zimmerman said. “TJ was voted in as our most inspirational player. Obviously, all the kids looked up to him tremendously. They did even when he was on the sideline, but it was not the same as when he was out there on the field. He impacted us a bunch.”
Because senior quarterback David Rowell was absent through most of the year due to an injury he suffered in the second game of the season against Manhattan High, junior Xavion Felton, who originally started the season at fullback, got the experience of playing quarterback. In a position that was new to Felton at the high school level, he struggled at times and did not give the offense the fire power it wanted, but he showed some promise for heading into next year near the end of the season.
“(Quarterback) is a position that is incredibly tough to switch mid-stream,” Zimmerman said. “The majority of his reps were at fullback position, and then it’s week four and we have an incredibly tough opponent, and he took over midway through the second quarter. (Felton) handled it very well.”
Along with Felton and Jones, other impact players will also be returning to give net year some strong potential.
“Four of our five offensive linemen are underclassman,” Zimmerman said. “Our tight end (Lovan Navis) is an underclassman, leading receiver (Tyree Holloway) is an underclassman. We have a lot of kids coming back than we did the year before and this year.”
Zimmerman said the team will lose some key defensive players, but it will have two all-league players returning in the defensive line. Elijah Clark-Boyd will return as a defensive end, and Zimmerman said they have experienced linebackers returning.
“We have some very capable kids, and we will have some very hungry younger underclassman that will develop well in the offseason,” he said. “I look forward to getting going again next year.”
Because of Felton’s lack of quarterback experience, Junction City stuck to the ground game attack then passing attack, offensively. But with this season and an offseason of development, Zimmerman expects to be able to open up the offense next year. Junction City was forced be more defense-reliant this season as the offense was not a consistent threat to put up multiple touchdowns each game.
“Felton can throw (the ball) very well, and he does. He just did not have the experience at this level at that position,” Zimmerman said. “He just continued to grow throughout the season. I thought he had some of his best ball games at the end, just unfortunately against Lawrence we just did not have enough to continue (the season). I was very pleased with his growth through the year. We expect to be able to open it up to be very balanced offensively next year.”
With how much the Blue Jays had improved on the year to host the second round of the playoffs, Zimmerman said with how much the Blue Jays improved over the year, the loss to Lawrence was a frustrating way for the season to come to an end.
“To the point we were 17-14 against a really good Lawrence team where we kind of unraveled,” Zimmerman said. “That was disappointing that it ended up that way. We will learn from it, and we will learn and move forward and make sure we do not make those same mistakes down the road.”
Zimmerman said a positive aspect of the team next year is that the more experienced team will allow a head start compared to going through growing pains of a younger, inexperienced team, which he experienced more of at the beginning of this season.
“Last summer was incredibly important because of our inexperience. We needed to learn the basics. We need to learn the foundation of our offense, defense, special teams and schemes down going into the season, and I think most of our kids did that,” Zimmerman said. “With a returning group coming back, the knowledge foundation of schemes should be there which should allow us to get started a little quicker. If we can get started a little bit quicker, than obviously the ceiling might be a little higher near the end of the year, but it comes down to team unity and those things. Good summer preparation. Student leadership coming through for you. I know it will. I am really confident in this group of kids. I really look forward to working with them next year.”
With a more experienced team and promise heading into next year, Zimmerman – in his 29th year as the head coach of Junction City – said he has been in this situation before, so he knows a successful season is not a guarantee.
“Every year is a different year, (and) every team is different,” Zimmerman said. “So, you just don’t know.”
Zimmerman said it is all about the teammate chemistry no matter how much talent the team has, and he hopes their teamwork will show up next season to take another step in getting back to a 13-0 season.
“I think the biggest thing is that they develop in the offseason, and they continue to stay competitive. And they come together as a team.” Zimmerman said. “That is first and foremost in the game of football, is the kids really come together as great teammates. Talent and returning guys will only get you so far. … Next year, we will have some experience coming back, but it is still going to come down to how well we play together.”
