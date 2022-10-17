10082022-mer-spt-mhsfb-5
The Manhattan High and Junction City football captains listen to an official before their game on Oct. 7, at Blue Jay Stadium in Junction City. The Blue Jays beat Topeka High 54-12 on Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City prospered in each area of the game to get the result it wanted. The offense thrived for six touchdowns, the defense allowed the offense to build a 48-0 lead, and special teams scored a touchdown in Friday’s 54-12 home win over Topeka High on senior night at Blue Jay Stadium.

It was a good win for Junction City after the 37-point home loss last week.

