Junction City prospered in each area of the game to get the result it wanted. The offense thrived for six touchdowns, the defense allowed the offense to build a 48-0 lead, and special teams scored a touchdown in Friday’s 54-12 home win over Topeka High on senior night at Blue Jay Stadium.
It was a good win for Junction City after the 37-point home loss last week.
“It was nice to get some confidence confidence back here from this game,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “We know that was very uncharacteristic of us last week. Not taking anything away from Manhattan, they are No. 1 for a reason, and we moved on and put together a pretty decent game (against Topeka).”
The offense was efficient and ready to go as the Blue Jays (5-2) scored a touchdown on their first six offensive possessions on their way to 386 total yards. The Junction City offense was so efficient that the longest time of possession on the first six offensive drives was 3:85.
“Being able to move the ball offensively early and as efficiently as we moved it, that really helped with our confidence,” Zimmerman said. “I am very proud of our kids with the way we were able to come out.”
The senior duo of quarterback Xavion Felton and wide receiver Sheldon Butler-Lawson took another step forward as they connected for a 19-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game that took just 1:57 for a 55-yard drive.
After the Blue Jay defense sacked Topeka’s senior quarterback Peyton Wheat for on 4th down, senior Logan Nabus finished a 52-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. A missed extra point kept the score at 13-0.
Senior Brayden Smith scored the next touchdown for the Blue Jays on a 2-yard rush that capped a 52-yard drive with 2:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Junction City got a short field for its next offensive possession as Topeka fumbled the kickoff, and the Blue Jays started the possession at the Trojans’ (1-6) 24-yard line. The hosts capitalized on the short field as freshman Justice Fonoti, who has mostly played defensive line this season, scored a touchdown on a 7-yard rush.
The Blue Jays’ next offensive touchdown ended with another passing touchdown from Felton, this time to senior wide receiver Malijah Byers for 18 yards.
Nabus scored his second touchdown on a 16-yard rush to push the Junction City lead to 41-0 with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter.
As the offense had high success scoring with six touchdowns in the first half, special teams also made a big play. Following Nabus’ 16-yard rushing touchdown, Junction City forced Topeka to punt from its 24-yard line. A high snap on the punt forced Wheat to pick up the ball in the end zone. Wheat decided to try to punt the ball when he picked it up instead of going down for a safety, and Junction City blocked the punt and sophomore Larkin Turner caught the ball from the deflection from the block in the end zone for a touchdown.
Junction City seized full control with a 48-0 lead with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter.
Topeka got on the scoreboard with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter as sophomore running back Jayden Norman scored a jet sweep handoff for a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Topeka went for a 2-point conversion, and it failed.
The Blue Jays continued to progress with their passing game as Felton completed 5-of-8 passes for 81 yards, along with the two touchdowns. Felton also had 39 rushing yards on five rushes.
Zimmerman said it was big to see Felton throw the ball the way he did.
“(Felton) was really reading it well,” Zimmerman said. “(Topeka) is very good in the secondary. They played a lot of man against us. We’ve just got to keep getting better. Hopefully a game like this will help him gain some confidence and do some good things down the road.”
The defense has led the way for the Blue Jays in their first four wins. Nonetheless, the defense completed the task against Topeka, who averaged 11 points per game through its first six games, holding the Trojans to 12 points. The Trojans did not get on the scoreboard until 10 seconds remained in the second quarter.
“(Defense) played really well,” Zimmerman said. “We had a couple of breakdowns; one of them just a coverage bust. Young kids just need to really dial in. Something we have stressed all year long. Really focus in on everything we are doing.”
Zimmerman decided to play the second string in the second half. Backup junior quarterback Brock Bazan played the whole second half. Sophomore running back Noah Brown scored his first varsity touchdown on a 9-yard rush and ended the day with 42 yards rushing on seven carries.
Topeka scored another touchdown with 9:05 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard passing touchdown from Wheat to Norman. The extra point was no good to keep the score at 54-12.
Up next, Junction City travels to Emporia (1-6) for its regular season finale.