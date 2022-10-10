10112022-jcu-spt-jcfb-1
Junction City fullback Logan Nabus battles for yardage during Manhattan Highs 44-7 win Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium in Junction City.

 Lewis Marien • Flint Hills News Service

Junction City's offense struggled Friday in the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to rival Manhattan in the Battle for the Silver Trophy at Blue Jay Stadium.

Things began to swing in Manhattan's favor from the very beginning. Junction City (4-2) attempted a short kick on the opening kickoff so Manhattan’s main return man would not catch the ball. It had worked multiple times for Junction City this season, but Manhattan was ready for it, and returned the kickoff to Junction City’s 20-yard line leading to the first touchdown.

