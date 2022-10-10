Junction City's offense struggled Friday in the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to rival Manhattan in the Battle for the Silver Trophy at Blue Jay Stadium.
Things began to swing in Manhattan's favor from the very beginning. Junction City (4-2) attempted a short kick on the opening kickoff so Manhattan’s main return man would not catch the ball. It had worked multiple times for Junction City this season, but Manhattan was ready for it, and returned the kickoff to Junction City’s 20-yard line leading to the first touchdown.
Manhattan had another big play on special teams which added to their early lead, scoring on an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.
“I don’t know if I have ever been through a game where two plays make that much of a difference, but they made all the difference in this ball game,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “Kickoff and punt return. It was unbelievable.”
The opening kickoff return led to a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Manhattan’s (6-0) quarterback Keenan Schartz for a 7-0 lead.
“Perfect kick, (and) we just did not funnel the ball at all,” Zimmerman said. “Did not cover that as we (normally) cover (kickoffs).”
Junction City had a strong response on its first offensive possession. The hosts were without senior starting center Logan Lindsley, and sophomore Petren Bartolome took his place to start at center. That caused things to be a little out of sync at first after Junction City drove the ball to Manhattan’s 15-yard line, three false start penalties backed Junction City into a 3rd and 24, which doomed the drive to result in a punt.
“Offensively, we were moving the ball,” Zimmerman said. “It was 7-0 at the time. We were moving the ball. We had things going. We had five false starts penalties. Losing Logan this week really hurt. He is just a tremendous leader. He is just so consistent. Everything is on time. Petren did an unbelievably great job, but it is a little bit different. Just the timing is a little bit different. We just did not have that many snaps with him. (The false starts) are just the way it goes; (the referees) were saying we were a little bit late on the snap.”
The 84-yard punt return from Max Stanard for the Indians kept the momentum of the game with the visitors, and it left Zimmerman frustrated as he thought he had his team prepared to defend against. It gave the Indians a 14-0 lead with 7:17 remaining in the second quarter.
“We knew exactly what (Manhattan) was going to do,” Zimmerman said. “Set up a wall. They have returned a number of (punts) this year. We had guys assigned to get to the outside hashmark, aiming points hashmark, numbers and sideline, and we don’t cover it. We repeated it seven times (at practice) and it still did not get sunk in. That is on me. Obviously, seven (times) is not enough.”
After Junction City had to punt again after the punt return, Manhattan began its drive from Junction City’s 48-yard line. On the first play of the drive, DeAndre Aukland took a handoff from Schartz and ran up the middle, untouched for a 48-yard touchdown to grow the lead to 21-0 with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter.
The energy that was in full force from Junction City’s sideline and packed crowd was stunned in silence.
On the Indians’ final drive of the second quarter, the Blue Jays were able to hold the Indians at the Blue Jays’ 22-yard line for a 39-yard field goal.
Junction City, facing a 24-0 halftime deficit, needed to come out strong in the second half offensively as it received the ball to begin the half. That seemed to happen at first with a big run from senior quarterback Xavion Felton for 17 yards, but that is all Junction City was able to muster after penalties and yardage loss, 12 yards was all that was gained on the drive and Junction City had to punt from its 33-yard line.
On the punt, Junction City almost received some needed fortune as Stanard fumbled the punt. It appeared at first that Junction City had recovered the ball, but Manhattan ended up on the recovery to avoid the turnover.
Manhattan’s offense maintained its groove in the second half, and Junction City’s defense was on the field more than it is used to, and as a result, the defense did not have the stamina to holdoff the will of Manhattan’s offense. Manhattan scored two offensive touchdowns in the second half along with a 20-yard interception for a touchdown from the defense off Felton.
After a second interception from Felton in the third quarter, Zimmerman put in the second string for the fourth quarter due to a 44-0 deficit.
Junction City got on the board with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Losiah Autry with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Junction City totaled 222 yards on offense.
The last three weeks for Junction City have been about the defense holding off a high-scoring offense and playing a strong second half, but this game was the opposite. Manhattan had 294 total yards and 44 is the most points Junction City has allowed this season.
Without a doubt, though Zimmerman said Manhattan is not that much better than Junction City, Zimmerman gave credit to Manhattan on its performance.
“(Manhattan) was better (this game),” Zimmerman said. “Those guys were on. They were incredibly motivated. They played very hard all night long, as did our kids, but we got down and they really started snowballing. We gave up the momentum on the opening kickoff and we could not get it back. It is just such a fragile thing with high school kids; momentum is so huge. They got it right away, and we just could not get it back.”
Junction City will host 1-5 Topeka High next week for senior night at Blue Jay Stadium. Topeka High is coming off a 66-6 loss to Washburn Rural.