The Junction City girls' basketball team huddles around head coach Tim Testa during the Blue Jays' 41-36 home win over Topeka West on Thursday. 

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

Behind a strong second half performance, Junction City girls’ basketball outscored Topeka West 28-25 in the second half to hold on to defeat the Chargers 41-36 for its first win of this season Thursday at Blue Jay Event Center.

It was a good opportunity for Junction City to snag its first win as Topeka West entered the game with a 1-4 record.