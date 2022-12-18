Behind a strong second half performance, Junction City girls’ basketball outscored Topeka West 28-25 in the second half to hold on to defeat the Chargers 41-36 for its first win of this season Thursday at Blue Jay Event Center.
It was a good opportunity for Junction City to snag its first win as Topeka West entered the game with a 1-4 record.
An all-around team win in which all six players that played scored resulted in a celebration of water bottle sprinkling in the locker room.
“We don’t win a bunch,” head coach Tim Testa said. “We treat it like it’s very important. Every girl had her water bottle.”
It was a forgettable start for Junction City (1-4). The Blue Jays did not get their first point until a close shot from senior Sophia Holloway that went in on an open look from an in-bounds play as time expired for the first quarter.
Topeka West (1-5) did not have much more success than Junction City offensively in the first quarter, though. It was only a 5-2 score after the first quarter with Topeka West in the lead.
More offense began to develop from both teams in the second quarter. Senior Mariah Jeter, who led the Blue Jays in scoring with 12 points, scored eight points in the second quarter, as she got herself going offensively with a 3-pointer.
“To only be down 5-2 at the end of the first quarter kind of gave the girls a little bit of belief,” Testa said. “I told them the outside shots are going to fall. And Mariah started making outside shots. And then the girls inside were rebounding like crazy. Crazy rebounds all over the place, getting layups for us. It was great.”
After grabbing their first lead of the game, 13-11, with 51.5 remaining in the second quarter, the Blue Jays never trailed again.
“I told them at halftime, when we usually come out, we have really struggled in the third quarter,” Testa said. “I told them, ‘(this game) your bad quarter was the first quarter, so we need to come out strong in the second half.
The Chargers tied the game three times in the former portion of the third quarter. After the visitors tied the game at 17-17, the third tie of the third quarter, junior Amyah O'Neal made her first of two 3s with in the third quarter with 4:18 remaining and the hosts never looked back.
“Amyah is a phenomenal shooter,” Testa said. “Amyah gets sped up on offense and over dribbles sometimes. I have coached Amyah for three years now in cross country and girls’ basketball, and (we) have developed a relationship to where I told her, ‘Just stop dribbling, pass and get the ball the second time.’ And when Amyah gets the ball the second time, she is one of the best players that we have. She knows her role. She comes off the bench and doesn’t complain about it.”
The Blue Jays finished the third quarter on a 9-3 run to hold a 26-20 lead after the third quarter.
Junction City carried the offensive rhythm into the fourth quarter as all five of the six players that played in the game recorded a basket, including two 3s to roll onto secure its first win.
“Those six girls that we played are in shape,” Testa said. “We are so conditioned. I think we ran Topeka West into a little bit of fatigue, which gave us some buckets in the second half because we had open shots.”
Testa said he inspired the girls with the word “energy” before the game in an attempt to get the girls to focus on themselves.
“I wrote the word energy on the board about six times,” Testa said. “And if the girls play with good energy and give themselves a chance to win, that is all we can ask.”
Junction City next plays Wichita Northwest in Wichita on Saturday.