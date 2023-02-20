02112023-mer-spt-mhsgbb-10
Junction City head girls’ basketball coach Tim Testa looks on during Manhattan High’s 44-27 win on Feb. 10, in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City girls’ basketball hung with Emporia early on in the first quarter, but Emporia had too much depth and Junction City was overpowered in a 45-19 home loss Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

Junction City trailed just 6-5 after the first couple minutes of the first quarter and 14-7 after the first quarter.

