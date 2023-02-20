Junction City girls’ basketball hung with Emporia early on in the first quarter, but Emporia had too much depth and Junction City was overpowered in a 45-19 home loss Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Junction City trailed just 6-5 after the first couple minutes of the first quarter and 14-7 after the first quarter.
The Blue Jays (3-16) were still able to keep the score within striking distance through the second quarter as they trailed 23-14 at halftime.
“I think we have a done a good job in most of the first quarters and first half,” head coach Tim Testa said. “I just do a bad job of making adjustments, and other teams do a good job making adjustments. I was very happy with how we played in the first quarter, the first half (as well) we were only down by (nine). Then to score zero points in the third quarter and only five in the fourth quarter, just not a recipe for success.”
Emporia (16-3) was able to runaway with the game in the second half as Junction City was unable to keep up with the offensive production.
Junction City was just not able to knock down shots in the second half as only one 3-pointer from Mariah Jeter went in the basket. Jeter made 2-of-5 3-pointer attempts, and those were the only two made attempts out of 14.
“Mariah hit some big shots early, and she hit another (3-pointer) in the second half, it was kind of cool for her to make some 3s on senior night,” Testa said. “Amyah is usually great from the 3-point line, and she didn’t hit any. Addy (Hatcher) was just kind of playing sped up. Those three have made a ton of shots for us this year.”
It was turnovers and rebounding that led to the Blue Jays facing a big deficit in the second half. Testa called it “self-inflicted wounds.”
“We want (the game) to stay close, but we just kept turning (the ball) over,” Testa said. “The first time I called a timeout in the second half, I told the girls we had six turnovers and they had five offensive rebounds, and that is 11 more possessions that they had early than we had in the second half. A lot of things that I got to get better at as a coach. It kind of bleeds over into the kids.”
Sasha Cebula was able to score eight points for the Blue Jays to lead the way in scoring, but it was not enough to keep the game close.
The seniors, Jeter, Ava DeGuzman, Hatcher and Sophia Holloway, all had a good senior day as they all played really hard, Testa said.
“I think a couple of them were probably pressing just because they want to perform,” Testa said. “They knew it was there last time waling off the court. They knew that the stakes were high. I don’t think they have anything to hang their heads about. I think after four years of being with me in this program, I easily say I love being their head coach, and I am proud of them.”
To compete with Emporia, a top team in the state, in the first half is something that Testa said is very promising for the program as Testa is still in the works up building up the program.
“I know that there are girls in this town that can play basketball,” Testa said. “Sometimes, I question whether I am the guy that is capable of putting them in the positions to play good basketball, but there are incredible kids in Junction City on the guys and girls side. It is just up to the coaches to get our kids in the right position to where we they can be successful.”
Junction City will finish the regular season at Topeka on Tuesday.
EMPORIA 45, JUNCTION CITY 19
Emporia (16-3) – 14, 9, 15, 7 – 49
Junction City (3-15) 7, 7, 0, 5 – 19
Emporia – Lexsey DeWitt 8 (3-7), Addie Kirmer 20 (9-17), Rebecca Snyder 3 (1-6), Alexa Shivley 3 (1-4), Ryan Peak 8 (2-8), Zayda Pearson 4 (2-2). Total: 49 (18-44).
Junction City – Ava DeGuzman 5 (2-6), Mariah Jeter 6 (2-7), Sasha Cebula 8 (4-5). Total: 19 (8-18).
at Hayden
Not much went right for Junction City girls’ basketball Tuesday in a 48-21 road loss at Hayden.
The Blue Jays (3-15) did not score a single point in the first quarter, as they trailed 20-0 after the first quarter.
Junction City got on the scoreboard in the second quarter scoring eight points, including a 3-pointer from Amyah Oneal.
The Blue Jays were able to slow down the Wildcats (11-6) offensively in the second quarter as the hosts only scored six points, resulting in the Blue Jays trailing 26-8 at halftime.
Junction City got another 3-pointer from Mariah Jeter in the third quarter as the Blue Jays scored eight points in the third quarter. But Hayden scored 15 more points in the third quarter as the Blue Jays trailed 41-16 entering in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was a continued blowout for Hayden. Oneal scored three points, she led the Blue Jays in scoring with seven points. Sophia Holloway also scored a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Hayden scored seven points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 27-point loss for Junction City.
HAYDEN 48, JUNCTION CITY 21
Junction City (3-15) – 0,8, 8, 5 – 21
Hayden (11-6) – 20, 6, 15, 7 – 48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Amyah Oneal 7, Ava DeGuzman 3, Mariah Jeter 4, Sophia Holloway 1, Brynna York 2, Serwaah Sarpong 2. Total: 21.