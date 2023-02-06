Junction City girls basketball was able to keep the game close through the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter against a top-5 team in the Centennial League, but Topeka was able to begin to pull away in the second quarter and went on to win handily to give the Blue Jays a 62-25 home loss Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Playing with passion and full energy has been a focus for the Blue Jays (3-12) this season, and they did that in the first quarter and most of the second quarter.
The first quarter was competitive as Junction City got six early points from Ava DeGuzman. It was an 11-11 tie with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter, and then Topeka (12-3) scored the rest of the five points of the quarter to lead 16-11 at the end of the quarter.
A 3-pointer from Mariah Jeter to open the second quarter got the Blue Jays to within two points. A 1-of-2 trip from the free throw line gave the Trojans a three-point lead, and then DeGuzman converted a field goal to get the hosts to within 17-16.
The Spartans controlled the remainder of the second quarter as they outscored the Blue Jays 20 to one for a 35-17 lead at halftime. The other point for the Blue Jays came from a free throw from DeGuzman, her ninth point of the game, which led the Blue Jays in scoring.
The second half belonged to Topeka as it scored 14 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth quarter compared to Junction City scoring just eight points in the second half.
The Blue Jays got two big 3-pointers from Amyah Oneal in the second half and Addy Hatcher was also able to make a field goal in the second half.
Junction City will next host defending state champs Washburn Rural (10-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m..