01072023-mer-spt-mhsgbb-2
Buy Now

Junction City’s Ava DeGuzman battles for a rebound during a Junction City game earlier this season. On Friday, the Blue Jays fell at Topeka High, 62-25.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City girls basketball was able to keep the game close through the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter against a top-5 team in the Centennial League, but Topeka was able to begin to pull away in the second quarter and went on to win handily to give the Blue Jays a 62-25 home loss Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

Playing with passion and full energy has been a focus for the Blue Jays (3-12) this season, and they did that in the first quarter and most of the second quarter.

Recommended for you