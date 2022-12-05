Junction City was able to keep the game close through the first quarter, closing the margin to 7-6 with the first basket in the second quarter, but that was the closest Junction City got to Great Bend in a 47-28 loss in the home opener Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Great Bend outscored Junction City (0-1) 11-2 to hold a 18-8 lead before Junction City hit a jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter.
Great Bend (1-0) held a 18-10 lead at halftime.
Three different Blue Jays, seniors Ava Deguzman, Addy Hatcher and Sasha Cebula, contributed to the 10 first half points.
“I think that we have made a lot of improvements as a program,” head coach Tim Testa said. “It is kind of nice to see our girls who have played for three or four years in the program, look better. We have told the girls multiple times we have to give a good product for people to come and watch, and I think our product was decent (this game).”
The Lady Panthers got a big boost from junior Mersadie Spray as they pulled away in the second half. Spray scored 12 points in the second half (24 points total).
Junction City turned the ball over 31 times, which led to many opportunities for Great Bend to hold onto the lead and extend it.
Testa spoke on how the turnovers had an exceedingly high impact on the game.
“That gives Great Bend 31 more chances to score the ball,” Testa said. “If we cut those in half, the deficit would be cut in half. We got to rebound the ball and turn the ball over less. I think we will get better.”
Senior Mariah Jeter led the Lady Jays in scoring with 12 points, all came in the second half off four 3s.
Up next, Junction City hosts Salina South Tuesday at 6 p.m.