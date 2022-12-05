Junction City head coach Tim Testa
Junction City girls’ basketball head coach Tim Testa watches the girls team play against Manhattan in December of 2021. The Blue Jay girls fell to Great Bend in their season opener.

 Lucas Boland • Flint Hills News Service

Junction City was able to keep the game close through the first quarter, closing the margin to 7-6 with the first basket in the second quarter, but that was the closest Junction City got to Great Bend in a 47-28 loss in the home opener Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

Great Bend outscored Junction City (0-1) 11-2 to hold a 18-8 lead before Junction City hit a jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter.

