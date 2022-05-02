On Monday, Junction City lost its second straight game, falling to Bonner Springs on the road 0-2.

The match was competitive, as Junction City had 10 shots and Bonner Springs had 12 shots. But the Lady Jays were unable to convert any of their shots, and Bonner Springs capitalized for two goals.

Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway recorded five saves for Junction City. Bonner Springs recorded six saves.

Junction City’s record fell to 4-6.

