Junction City girls soccer falls to Bonner Springs on road Monday By Adam Meyer Special to the Union May 2, 2022 4 hrs ago On Monday, Junction City lost its second straight game, falling to Bonner Springs on the road 0-2.The match was competitive, as Junction City had 10 shots and Bonner Springs had 12 shots. But the Lady Jays were unable to convert any of their shots, and Bonner Springs capitalized for two goals.Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway recorded five saves for Junction City. Bonner Springs recorded six saves.Junction City's record fell to 4-6.