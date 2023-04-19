After losing many major players that contributed to many goals and assists last season, Junction City girls’ soccer is figuring out pieces to replace that production. The Blue Jays are 3-6 on the season.
Wyla Hadyen scored five goals and Katie Atkins has been a big addition on the outside and helping create a lot of chances this year six games through the season.
Head XCoach Mitchell Dehoff said he was really pleased with how his team played in the season opener on March 21 against Emporia in a 2-0 loss.
“The first couple of games are always a learning process for a team, because we have so much turnover from year to year bases,” Dehoff said.
The Blue Jays have had two blowout losses. Against Manhattan on March 23, 10-0 and Washburn Rural on April 12, 8-0. Dehoff said the team knows what its getting into against Washburn Rural and Manhattan, two of the best teams in the state.
In the first game of the year against Emporia on March 21 and fourth game of the year against Wichita- Independent on March 30, it was a bit of a better matchup where the Blue Jays really look to compete, Dehoff said. The Blue Jays fell to Emporia 2-0 and Wichita-Independent 1-0.
“We created chances in both of those games,” Dehoff said. “They were tight games. Toward the end, it was which team was going to execute and make something happen, and unfortunately it just wasn’t us.
We competed really well (to) give ourselves a chance. That is really all we can try to do in those close games.”
Junction City was able to bounce back from the blowout loss to Manhattan to get its first win of the season in a 2-0 win over Wichita Homeschool on March 28.
“We just do a really good job of setting ourselves up going into each game,” Dehoff said. “It’s more of just locking in our mentality for what can we do to perform the best on any given day. That shows in being able to bounce back from those tougher games and really competing in the games that are a lot closer.”
Following the loss to Wichita-The Independent which followed the win against Wichita Homeschool, the Blue Jays got a lopsided 10-0 win at home against Wichita-West.
“Being able to take advantage of the strengths that we had compared to them and to really make it show on the scoreboard was nice,” Dehoff said. “We have had games in the past where we felt like we dominate and we did not put (the ball) in the net as much as we thought we could. It was really nice to be able to do both things to have that reflect on the scoreboard for us.”
Last week, the Blue Jays lost on Monday to Hays 0-6, lost to Wichita-The Independent on Wednesday 3-0 and then bounced back to defeat Topeka West Friday 2-1 in overtime. There is more the team seeks to accomplish with seven games remaining.
“The girls are excited,” Dehoff said. “They have a great attitude so far this year. We just look forward to continuing that for the rest of the season.”