Hays dominated Monday’s soccer game against Junction City, ending in a 7-0 shutout home loss for the Lady Jays.
The game was controlled by Hays, as the Indians had possession of the ball for most of the game. Hays totaled 34 shots and Junction City totaled just five shots.
With 32:17 remaining in the first half, Hays shot a missile into the right side of the goal to get on the scoreboard. With 18:15 remaining in the first half, Junction City goalkeeper Sophia Holloway made a save and kicked the ball back out, but she fell playing defense and Hays was able to get close to the goal and kick it powerfully into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“It is always hard to bounce back,” head coach Mitchell DeHoff said. “You would obviously prefer to answer back after they score the first goal. We created some chances and got off a couple of shots in that first half that created a couple of chances that could have led to something.”
With how difficult it is to score goals in soccer, DeHoff said it tests the players when the opponents score multiple goals in a row.
“It really tests you mentally,” DeHoff said. “Are you mentally tough enough to figure out what is going on and fill in gaps? (Will you) adjust to the way they are attacking you to play better defense or are you going to get down because that gap is separating?”
Hays added a third goal with 16:33 remaining in the first half, as well as two more goals under the 10-minute mark remaining in the first half.
DeHoff said Hays did a good job finding open players to pass to and keeping the ball moving. He said this challenged players to step up and track runners.
“They were very good about picking when they were going to play through balls and get it wide to their wingers on the outside and then get the ball back in the middle,” he said. “When a team is creating multiple opportunities to do that, it is hard to defend over and over again. They were able to create their chances.”
The Lady Jays faced a 5-0 deficit at halftime. DeHoff said the real competition occurs in the second half, because it is tough to be down 5-0 at halftime. He said he is proud that his players prevented the other team from getting more than two goals in the second half.
“I am really proud of the way the girls mentally focused on the things we needed to improve on defensively,” he said. “Just seeing the improvement and the way they were playing from the first half to the second half for us going forward. We just have to learn from the mistakes that we make and the opportunities that we have and keep learning every game and we are going to be in a better spot at the end of the year.”
Holloway had a busy night as goalkeeper with 17 saves. DeHoff said Holloway has shown that she is an exceptional goalkeeper, building on her skills from last year.
“She is never mentally out of a game. She is always going to stay locked in,” he said. “The other team is generally going to have to do something special to get the ball past her.”
Junction City is now 3-3 and will host Topeka West on Friday at 6:15 p.m.