Junction City’s Mariah Jeter controls the ball in front of Manhattan High’s Ally Ingram during their game Friday night at Junction City. The Blue Jays fell to the Indians, 47-25.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Junction City girls’ basketball kept it close for the first half, but Manhattan the balanced offense attack needed to pull away in the second half as Junction City struggled to keep up the intensity.

It resulted in a 47-25 home loss for Junction City girls’ basketball Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.