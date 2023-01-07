Junction City girls’ basketball kept it close for the first half, but Manhattan the balanced offense attack needed to pull away in the second half as Junction City struggled to keep up the intensity.
It resulted in a 47-25 home loss for Junction City girls’ basketball Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Ava DeGuzman got on the board early in the game, scoring three points in the first quarter, Deguzman tied for most points on the team with seven points, as she was a prominent part in the Blue Jays (1-7) keeping the game close throughout the first half.
“We did play OK early in the game. I am starting to think some of it is fake effort at the beginning of the game,” head coach Tim Testa said. “It is not necessarily fake effort, but canned effort. It is easy to be excited when it is 0-0. It is easy to be excited when we are still engaged in the game. I have to do a better job of keeping our effort throughout the game. I need to make sure our effort throughout practice is as consistent as I want it to be in the games. That is on me as a coach. I have to keep my effort and energy up. That is who I am, and what I wish our team will be, to be an energy team.
Manhattan led 10-8 after the first quarter.
Junction City tied the game with the first basket of the second quarter. The tie did not last long as Manhattan (3-5) scored the next four points of the game. The Blue Jays shortened the Indians lead to 14-12, but that was the closest the Blue Jays ever got to the Indians.
The Indians ended the second quarter on a 6-2 run and the Blue Jays faced a 20-14 deficit at halftime.
“We had eight points in the first quarter and only six points in the second quarter,” Testa said. “But our defense was better in the first half. I don’t know if it is fitness or if it is not being able to sustain effort, but I will do my best to get the girls better before Hayden on Tuesday.”
Manhattan’s offense was too much for Junction City, and it showed in the second half. 10 players scored for the Indians, while the Blue Jays played only six players, though all six scored.
Junction City got some offensive production from Mariah Jeter, as she scored all her points in the second half. Jeter scored seven points along with DeGuzman.
The Indians were able to defend DeGuzman well in the second half and limited her to just two points in the second half.
The game fell more into the Indian’s hands as the second half went on, as the Blue Jays trailed 29-16 with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter and 36-20 by the end of the third quarter.
Testa called a timeout after Manhattan extended the lead to 29-16, and Junction City got a 3-pointer from Jeter to get within 10 points of Manhattan, 29-19, but MHS prevented any type of comeback as the Indians ended the third quarter on a 7-1 run.
Manhattan was able to get more shots to fall in the fourth quarter and Junction City’s shooting struggles continued. It allowed Manhattan to cruise through the fourth quarter and go onto win 47-25.
As this is the seventh loss for the Blue Jays out of eight games, Testa said he needs to find a way to get the morale up on this team after experiencing a lot of losing.
“(Team morale) comes back to me first and foremost,” Test said. “I told the girls I am not going to come into practice on Monday and just be a tyrant. I am not going to scream and yell. I am not going to make them run just because of running. We run for fitness; we don’t run for punishment. We don’t run because I am angry at the girls or (because) we underperform.
“Monday’s practice, my goal is going to be very energetic, to get them in and see them make some shots to get them to feel good about themselves so we feel better when we play basketball. I promised the girls I am going to work hard for them as long as they promise me they are going to work hard for us.”
Junction City hosts Hayden on Tuesday at 6 p.m.