Junction City’s Amyah O’Neal drives against Manhattan High’s Avery Larson during their game Friday night in Manhattan. O’Neal led the Blue Jays with nine points in a 44-27 loss to the Indians.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

It was a slow start for Junction City girls’ basketball. The Blue Jays did not have their first points on the scoreboard until 50 seconds remained in the first quarter. Manhattan led 11-2 after the first quarter.

Junction City battled and only trailed by seven, 16-9, at halftime, but Manhattan got more offense going in the second half, and Junction City suffered a 44-27 road loss Friday, clinching the season-sweep. 

