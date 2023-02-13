It was a slow start for Junction City girls’ basketball. The Blue Jays did not have their first points on the scoreboard until 50 seconds remained in the first quarter. Manhattan led 11-2 after the first quarter.
Junction City battled and only trailed by seven, 16-9, at halftime, but Manhattan got more offense going in the second half, and Junction City suffered a 44-27 road loss Friday, clinching the season-sweep.
After not getting a single point on the scoreboard until 50 seconds remained in the first quarter, Junction City (3-14) was able to get more offensive production in the second quarter and was able to keep itself in the game, trailing 16-9 at halftime.
“I think we handled the press better in the second quarter and then second half, we moved the ball a little bit better,” head coach Tim Testa said. “We stopped letting them get offensive rebounds every single time. That kind of helped us a little bit. That kind of got the energy going a little bit more. I got to find a way to make them make shots.”
The two leading scorers for the Blue Jays, Ava DeGuzman and Mariah Jeter, had their struggles offensively as DeGuzman finished with five points and Jeter finished with six points.
The Blue Jays got a spark from the bench as Amyah O'Neal stepped up big for the Blue Jays as she led the scoring with nine points with three 3s.
“Amyah came off the bench, and she hit a couple of shots,” Testa said. "We just stopped giving them offensive rebounds, and that kind of gave us a chance to run in transition a little bit and we played much better.”
Manhattan (7-10) was able to get two 3s from Ally Ingram in the second half, while Junction City struggled to get shots to fall. That hurt the Blue Jays.
Junction made 25% of their 36 field goals, including 3-of-9 (33 %) on 3s. It was just a struggle for the Blue Jays to make their shots, but Testa said he is going to encourage his players to shoot the open shots from the outside.
“We shoot a ton in practice,” Testa said. “We make a lot more in games than we have in the past years. Until we get more established inside, we are going to keep shooting outside.”
The Indians were able to build a 31-16 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“I think we are just not shooting (the ball) well right now,” Testa said. “I think our energy is okay. I think sometimes people play harder than us, but I don’t think that we are not playing with energy and passion. I think we are just really struggling to make shots. It is kind of getting into their heads a little bit. Obviously, you want to see the scoreboard look better. If we make some shots, I think some things will go our way.”
Turnovers were also a big factor in the loss: the Blue Jays committed 25 miscues throughout the game.
Testa said this game was still a good step in the right direction for the program, but there is still some needed improvement to be made.
“I think we had some good stuff at times,” Testa said. “I think we had just some lackluster possessions where we were down a little bit. I think overall it was OK, we just have to find a way to get better.”
Junction City will next play on the road at Hayden on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m..
MANHATTAN 44, JUNCTION CITY 27
Junction City (3-14) — 2; 7; 7; 11; — 27
Manhattan (7-10) — 11; 5; 15; 13; — 44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Junction City — Amyah O’Neal 9 (3-6), Mariah Jeter 6 (2-5), Ava DeGuzman 5 (1-4), Sara Rexrode 2 (1-6). Total: 27 (9-36).