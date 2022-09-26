Junction City Xavion Felton (8) rushes the ball during Junction City’s home playoff win over Haysville-Campus in November of last year. Felton and the Blue Jays beat Bishop Carroll in Wichita Friday 28-21.
Staff photo by Jesse Bruner
Junction City wide receiver Damarion Sellers (10) enters the field prior to a game last season. The Blue Jays beat Bishop Carroll 28-21.
WICHITA — After mistakes and turnovers caused Junction City to trail 21-14 at halftime after holding a 14-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in second quarter, Junction City played stellar defense in the second half to hold Bishop Carroll scoreless, and senior quarterback Xavion Felton scored two second half rushing touchdowns for a 28-21 road win at Bishop Carroll.
“I just feel great for these kids (and) this community,” Zimmerman said. “This is a top-notch program, a top-notch school. They do things right. These kids worked extremely hard all year long with out athleticism you can just tell in all sports. Our kids really, really grew up (this game). We really battled.”
Junction City’s defense played stellar through all four quarters. Limiting Bishop Carroll, who averaged 47 points per game their first three games, to 21 points. And it held Bishop Carroll’s quarterback Jackson King to 67 rushing yards and 117 passing yards. King had 388 rushing yards and 344 passing yards through the first three games.
“Defensively, we made so many strides,” Zimmerman said. “To hold (Bishop Carroll) to 60 yards of offense in the first half. Both halves were (good) defensively. They did not even move the ball very much, really, and this is a team that scored 53 against Northwest, a really good team, and 38 against Derby, so they have scored a lot of points (this season).”
Junction City (3-1) got on the scoreboard first with a 46-yard rushing touchdown from senior Logan Nabus, as Nabus outran Bishop Carroll’s defenders down the right sideline, with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter.
The Blue Jays were able to add onto their lead in the second quarter as senior Brayden Smith cut through a hole up the middle at the line of scrimmage, and then used his speed to run past Bishop Carroll’s defense down the left sideline for a touchdown. The Blue Jays held a 14-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in the first half.
Junction City played a perfect game up to that point, but the rest of the first half was the exact opposite.
The kickoff from Smith’s touchdown was returned by Bishop Carroll (2-2) all the way to Junction City’s 1-yard line, and then King got into the end zone in one play on a quarterback sneak. Junction City’s lead was quickly cut to 14-7 in 26 seconds.
Next, Felton threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on the first play of the offensive possession. It was a tie game with 2:00 remaining in the second quarter.
On the third set of downs on Junction City’s next offensive possession, the Blue Jays had to punt, and a bad snap resulted in the punter picking up the ball from the 1-yard line and returning it to the 14-yard line. Bishop Carroll scored in one play on the short field as Hill threw for a touchdown to Luke Holthusen. Just like that, Bishop Carroll held the lead at halftime, 21-14.
“We had so much momentum,” Zimmerman said. “Those 21 points were gifts. (Bishop Carroll) is a really good team. We kind of lost our minds there. We went up 14-0 and we did the same thing we did last week. We got too enthused. We got too fired up. Too emotional.”
The second half was controlled by the Blue Jays.
Both defenses played stout defense in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
“We come out of halftime and defense (is) really playing well,” Zimmerman said. “(We) pitched a shutout in the third quarter.”
In the fourth quarter, Junction City tied the game on a 11-play drive that began with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Felton. Felton took the snap from shotgun and isolated through the defense on the right side of the field to tie the game with 11:55 remaining.
“(Bishop Carroll) made some really good adjustments defensively,” Zimmerman said. “We had to make some adjustments off of our adjustments at halftime because they really surprised us with some of the stuff (that) they were doing defensively in the second half. Once we got (Bishop Carroll’s defensive adjustments) figured out, we really put together a tremendous fourth quarter.
When the Blue Jays kicked the ball off following Felton’s 9-yard rushing touchdown, they kicked it short to avoid giving the ball to Bishop Carroll’s main return men, and the hosts never caught the kickoff or picked up the ball. As a result, Junction City recovered the ball which resulted in starting an offensive possession at Bishop Carroll’s 22-yard line.
The Blue Jays took advantage of the short field as Felton scored a 22-yard rushing touchdown on the first play after the turnover.
Felton finished with a total of 118 rushing yards on 28 carries.
After going through misfortune at the end of the first half, the Blue Jays flipped the script and received fortune to take back the lead with 11:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Junction City’s defense held stiff through the remaining of the fourth quarter to hold the Golden Eagles scoreless to secure the big road win.
“I am just really proud of these kids to be able to put that kind of game together at Bishop Carroll, very traditional, rich place,” Zimmerman said. “Our guys just stayed with it. Kept grinding it out and came away with a huge win.”
Up next, No. 7 in Class 6a Junction City will travel to No. 6 Washburn Rural on Friday.