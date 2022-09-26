WICHITA — After mistakes and turnovers caused Junction City to trail 21-14 at halftime after holding a 14-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in second quarter, Junction City played stellar defense in the second half to hold Bishop Carroll scoreless, and senior quarterback Xavion Felton scored two second half rushing touchdowns for a 28-21 road win at Bishop Carroll.

“I just feel great for these kids (and) this community,” Zimmerman said. “This is a top-notch program, a top-notch school. They do things right. These kids worked extremely hard all year long with out athleticism you can just tell in all sports. Our kids really, really grew up (this game). We really battled.”

Recommended for you