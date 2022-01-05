Junction City High School bowling has its eyes set on a state appearance for the seventh consecutive season.
The men’s and women’s bowling teams have qualified for state six straight years. This season, the teams are in a great position to continue their traditional success.
Bowling Coach Brad Adams, who is in his 10-year tenure, said state appearances from both teams is the first thing he will discuss with the teams on the first day of practice.
Adams said the women’s team has a high probability of being a top-three team in the state. The team is led by four seniors who have been on varsity all four years: Cassidy Eschliman, Allyson Heidenreich, Olivia Oliver and Brooke Swango.
“With (four top players) being seniors and so many young players coming up, they are going to be a big help for me,” Adams said. “Just kind of show the younger kids the ropes, and what they should be doing and how it is supposed to be done.”
Adams said the four seniors have the potential to move to the next level. He said many of them are thinking of signing with a college team. With the seniors on the team this year, Adams believes it will be give exceptional results.
The men’s team is led by one senior, Landon Wareman. Juniors Logan Lindsay and TJ Torrey and freshmen Landon Zigenherdt and Kale Smith will also have a big impact, Adams said.
“I have six boys that can put up big numbers,” Adams said. “If they can all do it at the same time, there really should not be anybody in the state – if they all bowl their best games – that can compete with them.”
Adams said this team will be “up toward the top” at being one of the most successful teams in his tenure, and a bright future could also lie ahead to make the team better, since Wareman is the only senior this year.
Junction City High School will begin its season on Jan. 8, competing in the Bishop Carroll Bowling Invitational. The Invitational should reveal the teams strengths.
“This first tournament is just kind of a jump right in (and) have a little fun, and then we can kind of judge to see how everybody is, with not only bowling but how well they are in the team setting,” Adams said.
Junction City does not have a home meet until Feb. 3 at the Junction City bowling facility, as the first seven meets are away. This could provide an advantage for Junction City near the end of the season.
“By the time we hit our home meets, we have already seen the teams (play) before,” Adams said. “It is just a different venue for us. We know how our lanes play – that is a big advantage of staying at home.”
With how much experience the women’s team has and the talent on the men’s team, Adams says the meets in the season should be just “warmups” for the postseason.
“They are just big practice sessions for getting to Regionals, qualifying at Regionals to go to state,” Adams said. “That is our goal, and one way or another we are going to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.