Junction City is preparing for the postseason after a regular season of twists and turns.
It began strong with the best start in head coach Nick Perez’s tenure, the team at 6-0 games and hosting Highland Park – top program in Centennial League – for a premier undefeated regular-season matchup.
The Blue Jays were blown out by Highland Park 70-54, the first of eight losses in the regular season. Junction City finished the season 12-8.
Perez credited the strong 6-0 start to the team’s offensive consistency.
“At the beginning of the season everybody was making shots,” Perez said. “We had a sort of ability to stretch defenses. After the Highland Park game, we kind of went to (Basehor-Linwood) tournament, and we made some shots in that first game. We could not really score the next two games, we snuck out a win against (Washburn) Rural, but we lost to Basehor (Linwood) because they guarded us, and we could not make many shots. I think a lot of it was we were bad from outside the arc.”
A final win against Washburn Rural brought the Blue Jays to 12-8, which brought the team to the 7th seed in the 6A KSHSAA playoffs.
Perez said the team had a strong senior class this season to provide leadership, which it hasn’t had in the past. Terrance Tedder and Howard Johnson have been monumental for the team, he said. Johnson is the leading scorer, averaging around 20 points per game. He is excited to be the 7th seed. Johnson and his other senior teammates stepped up to focus the team on making a run in the playoffs.
“We have been trying to build team chemistry, because we have never really had this opportunity before,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to win and hopefully make it to Wichita to play at state.”
The team has strong shooting consistency but has also struggled to make shots, as they were unable to make a 3-pointer against Highland Park in the home matchup blowout and were unable to produce outside of Howard and Tedder in other games late in the season.
Tedder said the experience of playing against state caliber teams will help the Blue Jays heading into the playoffs.
“I just feel like for our first time being in a (big) atmosphere … I would just say we were not ready for that, but we were going in a little soft. I feel like we can turn that around,” Tedder said. “If we would have won (against Highland Park at home) we probably would have just maybe kept underestimating teams. I feel like we needed a loss to chill out and get back on our pace.”
The downs of the season were losing on the road to arch-rival Manhattan and then losing to Washburn Rural on the road. Both teams finished the regular season with a below .500 record. More respectable losses were losing to state caliber Topeka West twice, within a small margin, and a loss to Emporia, which finished 4-18.
Those losses were not easy for the Blue Jays to cope with.
“We felt like we could have beat those teams,” Johnson said. “Teams called us overrated and stuff. It was just frustrating.”
Ending the regular season with a win against Washburn Rural certainly refreshed the team after the tough three game stretch of Topeka West, Emporia and Highland Park on the road.
“We needed (a win),” Johnson said. “We have been in a slump lately, so it was good.”
For Junction City, it comes down to defense, especially when shots are not falling in.
“For us, our defense creates our offense,” Perez said. “Your defense can always keep you in games. The offensive part of it is when you can blow some people out. For us right now I think it is just going to be a grind out mode. If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that Tedder, Howard, Seth and Deonte would all be off at the same time, I would have told you you’re crazy. But that is kind of the way it has been right now.”
Johnson and Tedder both think that this team can win the state championship – and to them, that is the goal.
“We just want to show everybody we can do it,” Tedder said. “Last year, we made it out of the first round but lost in the second round. I feel like we can make it out this year. If we shoot the ball well. We just have to come together. We just have to all be on the same page. I want to go out a winner. I don’t want to fall short again.”
On Wednesday, Junction City will host Wichita South on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wichita South finished the regular season with a 9-11 record. A win will result in playing the winner of Wichita Heights (18-2)/Liberal (4-16).
