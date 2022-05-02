Junction City High School competed in the Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational 2022 at Seaman High School in Topeka Friday.
Because of weather, the boys 3200 Meter Run and the 4x400 Meter Relay events were not run by Junction City.
Boys Individual results:
Randall Banks placed 13th in 100 Meter Dash Prelims H3 with a time of 11.19.
Banks placed 13th in 200 Meter Dash Prelims H1 with a time of 24.34.
In the 400 Meter Dash, Josiah Delva was 13th in Finals H6 with a time of 52.91, Anthony Kemp was 20th in Finals H5 with a time of 53.93 and Jayden Reutzel was 37th in Finals H2 with a time of 55.22.
Tyler Atkins won 1st place in the 1600 Meter Run Finals H3 with a time of 4:25.55. Alex Curto was 16th in Finals H2 with a time of 4:48.97 and Isaiah Smith was 25th in Finals H1 with a time of 4:56.75.
Ethan Agudzi-Addo won 7th place in 300 Meter Hurdles Finals H1 with a time of 43.88.
The Relay Team won 6th place in the 4x100 Meter Relay Finals H2.
Banks was 12th place in the Long Jump Finals H3 with a score of 20-11.
In Shot Put Finals H3, Keghan McConnell attained 5th place with a score of 47-8.75 and Rudy Vargas attained 13th place with a score of 43-5.75.
Girls Individual Results:
In the 100 Meter Dash, Nhubia Coney placed 5th in Finals H1 with a score of 12.57 and placed 5th in Prelims H1 with a score of 12.59. Shamiyah Joyner was 28th in Prelims H4 with a score of 13.60.
In the 200 Meter Dash, Coney attained 3rd place in Finals H1 with a time of 26.76 and placed 3rd in Prelims H1 with a time of 27.50. Patience Okemba placed 20th in Prelims H3 with a time of 29.58.
In the 400 Meter Dash, Coney placed 2nd in Finals H4 with a time of 59.52, Okemba placed 24th in Finals H1 with a time of 1:10.36 and Murin Burkett placed 27th in Finals H1 with a time of 1:11.13.
Reagan McGuire placed 13th in 800 Meter Run Finals H2 with a time of 2:34.97 and Katelyn Atkins placed 23rd in Finals H1 with a time of 2:40.11.
In the 1600 Meter Run, McGuire placed 4th in Finals H2 with a time of 5:44.24, Brynna York placed 7th with a time of 5:51.62 and Atkins placed 12th with a time of 6:02.50.
Lorna Rae Pierce placed 8th in 3200 Meter Run Finals H1.
The Relay Team won 10th place in the 4x100 Meter Relay Finals H3 with a score of 53.42.
Joyner placed 11th in High Jump Finals H2 with a score of 4-8.
Jayda Harris was 13th place in Long Jump Finals H2 with a score of 15-7.
Enaleen Bartolome placed 12th in Shot Put Finals H3 with a score of 31-2.