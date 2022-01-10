The Blue Jays succeeded 65-52 against winless Emporia with a strong second half Friday.
After the semester break, which included 24 days off, it can be difficult to bring the maximum energy from the opening tipoff in the first game back. That was the case for Junction City in the first half. Senior star Howard Johnson struggled to knock down shots, the team missed nine layups, and Johnson was benched for most of the second quarter for foul trouble.
The undefeated Blue Jays trailed Emporia 27-26 at halftime. But Junction City (6-0) changed its intensity in the second half. Head coach Nick Perez had his team play a full-court press, and Johnson was able to get going offensively, along with the rest of the team.
It added up to a 65-52 home win for Junction City, keeping its undefeated season alive Friday.
At halftime, Perez the big focus was on his team’s intensity and playing better in the second half.
“The kids needed a little firing up there in the locker room,” Junction City head coach Nick Perez said. “We just came out pretty flat. We just did not look like we were ready to play, and we had a little talk about that at halftime. We came out and showed our intensity on defense.”
Perez said the defensive pressure was the turning point for the team. The full-court pressure limited the Spartans to 25 points in the second half.
“We changed up our (defense) a little bit,” Perez said. “(I told them) ‘Guys, we got to get after them. We got to use our length (and) make them throw (the ball) over us.’”
The first half was not friendly to Johnson. Not only did he have to sit out most of the second quarter, but he was unable to make a three-pointer, and he scored only three points in the first half. Perez took the blame on the slow start for Howard and said he tried to draw up some unusual plans for him that shook the offense up.
But the second half was completely different. Johnson ended up with 15 points in the game, including two three-pointers. The 6-foot-1 guard’s first three-pointer came at the beginning of the third quarter. It really got things going offensively for Junction City in the second half.
“We feed off of each other,” Perez said. “That is what good teams do.”
Alongside Howard’s second half offensive performance, three other Blue Jays joined in on the offensive end, with four players finishing with double figures: senior Seth Clark led the team with 18 points, Howard had 16, senior Ismael Fadiga with 14 and junior Sheldon Butler-Lawson with 10. Junction City made a total of seven three-pointers in the game.
“For us, our goal all year was to score 80 points a game,” Perez said. “The more we can put up double digits, the harder you are to guard. When you are hard to guard, (defense) can’t put people in the paint, and that makes us really good.”
Two key factors for Junction City going forward from this game includes Clark, who has missed time due to injury, being back on the court to give the Blue Jays a key spark in the game. Senior Terrance Tedder played briefly in the game to see how he would do in game action, but Perez took him out quickly because “he couldn’t go lateral” on defense due to his injury. Perez said hopefully he’ll be healthy for Tuesday’s game against undefeated Highland Park.
“We are going to have to take care of the basketball and be aggressive,” Perez said. “I hope (the game) is in the 100s. It would be a great high school game to watch.”
