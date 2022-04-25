Junction City High School softball continues its rollercoaster season with Wichita North and Manhattan this week. After winning the first two games of the season against Salina Central, Junction City lost six of its last eight to sit at a 4-8 record.
“The biggest thing we have gone through is understanding how we have handled adversity,” head coach Aaron Craig said. “How to battle back from making mistakes and falling behind and believe in their own abilities to continue to be successful even when it seems to be all lost.”
The Lady Jays lost four straight games in double headers with Emporia and Topeka West. Though Craig says he thinks they should have won a game and split with Emporia and Topeka West.
“I am surprised we have not had a few more victories, but at the same time, victories don’t always tell the tale,” Craig said. “Losses don’t always tell the tale either. We might not have a winning record right now, but individually, our kids are starting to get better. … We have had some kids step into roles for us, and they delivered and did a really good job.”
After winning the first two games against Salina Central, the Lady Jays lost four games and then defeated Highland Park to even their record at 4-4. Then the Lady Jays lost a doubleheader to Seaman and Hayden.
Improvement is certainly a goal for the Lady Jays going forward into the season. With a young roster, Craig is trying to figure out what is the best position for each player to allow this team to reach its full potential.
“Moving forward, we have got eight more games, four more doubleheaders, we are going to play some of the toughest kids in the state of Kansas,” Craig said. “But I feel like if we continue to improve and build on our mental focus and our confidence in ourselves and as a team together, I think we can be pretty tough down the stretch.”
This week, Junction City is on the road on Wednesday at Wichita North – which is also currently struggling with a 0-10 record – and then hosting the rival Manhattan on Friday.
Even despite Wichita North not winning a game yet this season, Craig is still making sure his team will be locked in for the matchup. It will be a great opportunity for the Lady Jays to improve.
“We respect our opponents no matter what,” Craig said. “We are going to run our offense and our defense. We are going to get in there and be aggressive. I have told the girls that the best way to show respect to a team is to give them everything you have – and that is what we are going to do.”