For the second straight season, Junction City has swimmers competing at the KSHSAA state championship Friday.
Senior Abner Gonzalez, senior Gabriel Lamb, senior Grant Shrader and sophomore Creytin Sanner are the swimmers that qualified.
Lamb finished 16th in the 50-yard freestyle. Lamb also qualified for the 100-yard freestyle
Sanner qualified for state in the breaststroke.
The Medley relay team consisted of Lamb swimming back, Shrader swimming breast, Sanner swimming butterfly and Gonzalez swimming freestyle.
Junction City head coach Beth Schlesener said the coaching staff is “really proud” of the swimmers for making it back to state.
“This makes three years in a row that we have qualified at least an individual and a couple of relays for state,” she said. “It is always a good feeling when you get to go to state and represent your school.”
Schlesener said the state qualification success – especially with three seniors qualifying – feeds to the other team members.
“We take alternates and one or two of the alternates that (went) this year were alternates last year,” she said. “They know what it feels like to be out there competing at state. They wanted to go back as swimmers this time. That was a goal they had in mind, and a few of them achieved it.”
