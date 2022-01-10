Junction City High School men’s basketball team will play against Highland Park Tuesday to determine which team will continue undefeated this season.
After winning against Emporia Friday, the Junction City team turned its focus toward its next game against Highland Park.
“We were excited that we took care of business against Emporia,” Junction City head coach Nick Perez said. “We addressed as a team that we really had to focus in on Sunday night and (Monday’s) practice. Highland Park is a very good team, so if we do not focus in, we are not going to be successful.”
The Blue Jays have the best start of the program (6-0) in Perez’s five-year active tenure as head coach, and Perez said it has been around 20 years since the program has experienced an undefeated start that has lasted this long.
The undefeated start will be put to test Tuesday night, though, as Junction City will host Highland Park – another undefeated team (7-0) – for an intriguing Tuesday matchup.
The Scots certainly bring a challenge to Junction City, Perez said.
“(Highland Park) has two guys that I think can play at the next level,” Perez said. “Then you sprinkle in some guys that can shoot well. They are very athletic. They press you. They backcourt trap you. They turn you over. We are going to have to handle the ball. We cannot have a bunch of turnovers.”
The Junction City team also likes to play that same style of basketball – press defense and causing turnovers, leading to points on the offensive end. High athleticism from both teams brings high scoring potential to the matchup.
“I feel like with the way both teams play (the game), it’s capable of getting in the 70s and 80s,” Perez said. “Just getting up and down, and they press; we press. It is going to be a battle of who gets the 50/50 balls, who makes some shots and who can keep people out of the paint.”
Perez said the full-court press will be active from the opening tip, but that will not be what the entire game will be about, as Perez said he will mix things up a little bit throughout the game.
“We are not going to change who we are; we are just going to change some things up that we do,” Perez said. “With Highland Park, you got to sprinkle in some half-court (defense) and make them play a little bit of a half-court game back with you to make them guard you a little bit. See if we can break them down on the defensive side of things.”
Two notable things to look out for from Junction City is just how effective senior Terrance Tedder will be and whether senior Seth Clark be in the starting lineup or come off the bench.
After missing time due to injury, Clark came off the bench against Emporia and led the team in scoring with 18 points. Perez said Monday morning it is 50/50 whether Clark will start or come off the bench.
“I thought Clark did a great job (against Emporia); he did a great job coming off the bench,” Perez said. “The first four or five games, I did not feel he was playing up to his potential. Then he comes in off the bench, and I think it kind of woke him up a little bit. He made some shots, made some threes, and he got some rebounds. That is what we need out of Seth (Clark). He is an X-factor for us. If he gets going, that will help us out a lot.”
Tedder is currently recovering from an injury. He played briefly against Emporia, but was not able to play defense effectively, so Perez removed him from the game quickly. Perez said it is very important to get Tedder back healthy, and Perez said Monday morning he is about 75% healthy and that he was still a little wobbly Sunday. But Perez did say that he thinks Tedder is going to “give it a go” on Tuesday. How effective Tedder can be and how many minutes he is able to play will be key factors in the game.
It is also important for senior star Howard Johnson to get going from the beginning of the game. Against Emporia, he only scored three points in the first half and missed most of the second quarter because of foul trouble. Perez said if Howard can get going along with Tedder and Clark offensively, it will open up some things for Ismael Fadiga and other team members to get in the lane.
But that will not matter as much if the Blue Jays do not play good defense on the Scots, Perez said. He said his team needs to keep Highland Park out of the paint and close out on the shooters.
The senior class of Tedder, Johnson, Fadiga, Damarion Sellers, David Rowell, Alex Watts and Ethan Adguzi-Addo have put in a lot of work leading up to this season to put the team the position they are in. To get a win over a top team in the district would be pivotal – especially at home – because in recent years the program has not received the postseason seed it wanted, resulting in an earlier exit from the postseason.
“This is an opportunity (for us); this is where we wanted to be,” Perez said. “We wanted to be here for the opportunity to be first in the league and get a game up on people. We get that half-game advantage on Highland Park if we win Tuesday. It would be great for our kids’ psych, but we are excited to be in this situation for this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.