Junction City High School wrestling teams completed another successful season over the weekend, with 10 boys and one girl competing at the state level.
The boys had one champion in Ezekiel Witt and a runner up in Patrick Foxworth, and two others placed. The lone female wrestler, Charly Goodwin, placed fifth.
Boys
Ezekiel Witt – 106 weight class. State champion.
Yoel Padilla – 113 weight class. Padilla went 1-2.
Zac Petrusky – 120 weight class. Petrusky went 2-2.
Kayden Blake – 132 weight class. Blake went 1-2.
Patrick Foxworth – 138 weight class. Runner up.
Anthony Petrusky – 145 weight class. Petrusky went 1-2.
Aimin Nabus – 170 weight class. Nabus finished in sixth place.
Cooper Bogenhagen – 182 weight class. Bogenhagen finished in sixth place.
Judah Peterson – 220 weight class. Peterson went 0-2.
In Gonzalez’s first year as head coach, 11 qualified. Last year, with a smaller tournament because of the pandemic, 13 qualified to substate but he only took six to the state tournament. He reached double digits in qualifiers this year with 10.
Padilla is a notable qualification, Gonzalez said, since he is a freshman.
“I would say anytime you get a freshman to state, that is pretty tough,” he said. “Just because there is a lot of upperclassman and so forth in their bracket. He is kind of small for 113 (weight class) but getting Padilla to the state tournament was probably a little bit of a surprise. There are times he looks good but times he looks like a freshman.”
Gonzalez said his program has the potential for all the boys to qualify for state. Out of 14 boys this season, 10 qualified.
“We are returning a lot of seniors next year – that is going to help,” he said. “It is going to take dedication from the kids. We are not always going to be around when they need to go to the weight room or go for a cardio workout. That is something I have really started to harp on the team the last couple of weeks; something they are starting to buy in to moving forward with the future.”
Gonzalez has hopes that a step of improvement can be made for next season in getting each wrestler qualified for state, but it will come down the wrestlers’ determination in the offseason.
“Champions do a lot of their work when nobody else is around and nobody else is forcing them to,” he said. “We need these kids to start to have their own inner discipline and determination.”
Most importantly, Gonzalez says it is important to continue the strong success he has been able to maintain to keep sending at least 10 wrestlers to state.
“I am in the repeat customer business, is what I tell parents and kids all the time,” Gonzalez said. “I need their kids to keep coming back to practice season after season. Winning can be contagious.”
Girls
Charly Goodwin – 120 weight class. Goodwin finished in fifth place.
“For her to go this year was awesome,” Gonzalez said. “(Goodwin) had to fight for it. She got fourth (place) at Regionals, and it did not come easy.”
After losing her first match, Goodwin won three matches in a row to secure a spot on the podium. She lost in the consolation semifinal but won her next match to finish in fifth place.
