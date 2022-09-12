Junction City boys' soccer is off to another good start this season following last season's program best seven wins.
The Blue Jays are off to a 3-1 start after wining their first three games before recently falling to Seaman 0-2 Thursday.
The first game of the season against Salina Central was a 4-2 win, the second game against Wichita Warriors was a 6-2 and the third game of the season against St. Mary’s was a 1-0.
Head coach Alan McFarland said the boys are not surprised to be 3-1 at this point of the season. McFarland said he thinks they expected to be 4-0 at this point heading into the season.
“They are excited, but not satisfied,” McFarland said. “It’s a long season and we have a lot of games in front of us and need to keep improving to reach our goals.”
Seniors Zane Khoury and John Noveroske have been big impact players for Junction City so far, McFarland said.
Noveroske has scored three goals so far this season, including the one goal against St. Mary’s. Khoury has four goals on the season, including three in the 6-2 win against the Wichita Warriors.
“(Khoury and Noveroske) help our offense run,” McFarland said. “We work a lot through them, and they are big time leaders on our team.
The Blue Jays play two games this week. On Tuesday, they will play undefeated Washburn Rural on the road and then they host Maur Hill Mount Academy Thursday.
Playing Washburn Rural on the road Tuesday will be a big game for Junction City.
“(Washburn Rural) is one of the best teams in the state,” McFarland said. “We will have a good practice (Monday), go through a scout and be as prepared as we can be.”
With the strong start to get to the 3-1 record, McFarland said his team is excited for the challenge of playing Washburn Rural, defeating the Junior Blues would give them their first loss of the season.
“I always talk about a game like this, (the same as) Manhattan and Topeka High,” McFarland said. “(These games) truly show us where we are at compared to the top-tier 6A teams and we need to find a way to get closer in these games.”
