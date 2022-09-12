Junction City soccer ball

A Junction City soccer ball sits on the field at Simpler Stadium. The Blue Jays are off to a hot 3-1 start to being the 2022 season. 

 Courtesy photo

Junction City boys' soccer is off to another good start this season following last season's program best seven wins. 

The Blue Jays are off to a 3-1 start after wining their first three games before recently falling to Seaman 0-2 Thursday.