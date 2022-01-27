In a hard-fought game on the road at Topeka West that featured multiple lead changes and a close score throughout the game, Junction City men’s basketball team fell just short of a win at Topeka West, losing 67-66 in overtime.
The game featured star seniors for both squads: Elijah Brooks for Topeka West and Howard Johnson for Junction City. Both led their teams in scoring. Brooks scored 42 points and Johnson scored 23 points. Senior guard Terrance Tedder was also a high scorer for Junction City with 21 points.
The Blue Jays (8-3) faced a three-point deficit, 19-16, after the first quarter, but they responded in the second quarter to hold a 34-32 lead at halftime. The close contest continued in the second half, and the third quarter was very competitive, ending in a 50-50 tie to setup a compelling fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter wasn’t enough to decide the game, but in the overtime, the Chargers were able to take the edge against the Blue Jays to attain the win.
Brooks scored eight points in the fourth quarter and two points in overtime, and Johnson did not score in the fourth quarter or overtime.
The Blue Jays had good production from behind the three-point line (42.1%), making eight of 19. Topeka West made only two three-pointers out of 11, but a big difference in the game was the Chargers’ field goal production (54.2%), making 26 of 48. Junction City shot 43.1%, making one less (25).
