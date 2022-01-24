The Junction City Blue Jays reached the championship game at Basehor-Linwood tournament but fell short to finish in 2nd place.
After defeating St. Joe Central in the first game of the Basehor-Linwood tournament, Junction City faced a tougher task against Washburn Rural in the semifinal Friday night and defeated the team 61-57 in overtime to advance to the Championship game.
Senior star Howard Johnson had another good game offensively with 22 points to lead the team in scoring. Deontae Baker scored 14, Seth Clark scored nine and Sheldon scored eight.
The Blue Jays were able to knock down nine 3-pointers compared to Washburn Rural’s six.
The defense was a key factor in the win, as the Blue Jays were able to bring in 19 defensive rebounds and force 12 turnovers – six steals – and generated them into seven points.
Junction City did not have the same success in the Championship game against Basehor-Linwood. Senior Howard Johnson did as expected and scored a team high 29 points, but no other teammate was able to reach double figures in scoring, and the Blue Jays fell 70-50.
The Blue Jays were down early as Basehor-Linwood held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter. They improved offensively in the second quarter, but were unable to slow down Basehor-Linwood, and the hosts were able to extend their lead to 31-20 at halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same. Both teams on offense were able to click, but Junction City could not narrow the lead, and entering the fourth quarter, Basehor-Linwood led 48-35.
Basehor-Linwood held strong in the fourth quarter and was even able to widen its margin of lead to win the game by 20 points.
Junction City won the first two games of the tournament to clinch a berth in the championship game but was unable to defeat the host team to finish in 2nd place.
