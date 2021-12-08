Junction City men’s basketball won 80-53 against Topeka in road game Tuesday

The Blue Jays left Topeka with an 80-53 victory Tuesday for 2-0 on the season.
Before the game, head coach Nick Perez said he gave his team some encouragement.
“I told our guys, ‘We are 0-2 in the dungeon since I have been (head coach) here, so let’s change that tonight,’” he said.
Junction City got off to a hot start in the first quarter, building a 17-4 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter. They had a 24-11 lead after the first quarter.
Topeka took the game to a three-point deficit, 36-33, but that was the closest Topeka could get Tuesday night, as Junction City turned its gear back to full force, maintaining the lead for all 32 minutes.
Junction City brought tenacity through defense with a full-court pressure to begin the game in the first quarter.
“I thought we played really good the first quarter,” Perez said. “We came out and looked really good.”
Even with the Blue Jays dominating the first quarter, Perez knew that Topeka was going to make a push at some point in the game. When that happened, Junction City became sloppy with turnovers, and the Blue Jays did not score in the final two minutes of the second quarter. The Trojans were able to cut the lead to under double digits, 36-29, at halftime.
“We just had bad offensive possession,” Perez said. “We took some shots that we should not have taken, and we did not go side-to-side. We were just bouncing and trying to hope to get in the paint. After that little run they had, we went on a run of our own. We made a shot, got fouled and got a layup and one.”
Topeka was able to cut deeper into the lead to three points, 36-33, at the beginning of the third quarter, but Perez said there was never any fear on the opposing sideline.
“That first quarter when it was 24-9, I knew we did a good job of scoring – we made almost every shot and lay up,” Perez said. “I knew we were going to go on a little slump, and then we got in foul trouble. We never really panicked. We just know that our defense has to step up, and I thought we did in the third quarter. We got some easy steals (that resulted) in layups. You make a lot of backboard shots you should win a game.”
Senior Howard Johnson led the Blue Jays in scoring again with 23 points, just like their game against Seaman, but he did not force the points, and he let his teammates get involved. He did not score much in the third quarter.
“Honestly, if I wanted to tell him to be selfish, he could probably try to go for 40 or 50 (points) every (game),” Perez said about Johnson. “I thought he did a good job tonight, and (Topeka) did a good job of taking him away at times. But it opened up for other teammates. I think (Johnson) is very unselfish.”
Starting with Johnson’s unselfish play, the Blue Jays were able to be do well offensively in the big road win, as eight players scored, and senior Terrance Tedder (12) and junior Sheldon Butler-Lawson (10) reached double-figures in scoring behind Johnson.
The next game for Junction City is Great Bend on the road on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.