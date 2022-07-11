After winning a close game that featured two ties by one run, Junction City hit two home runs again and limited Baldwin City to just one run to complete a doubleheader sweep over Baldwin City with a 4-1 win Saturday at Rathert Stadium.
Baldwin City appeared to be in good position to score in the top of the first inning as its leadoff hitter hit a leadoff double, but Junction City received some fortune as the leadoff runner stole third on a hit-and-run call from Baldwin City that ended up being a ground ball to third base which resulted in a double play.
Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said that double play definitely helped set the tone of the game in favor of his team.
“Leadoff double, and it was a good count to steal on,” Bachar said. “The runner took off to third on a good count, and (Cade Perkins) made a good pitch. We got a break by getting a ground ball to third (base) and got the double play.”
Junction City got the lead in the bottom of the first inning as with a runner on base, Quinton Carlberg sailed a two-run home run over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead.
“I think that home run just kind of fires up the team,” Bachar said. “It keeps our hitters confident and (allows our hitters) to have a lot of fun.”
Behind Cade Perkins’ strong start on the mound, he pitched five scoreless innings, Junction City played good defense to prevent Baldwin City from scoring for the first six innings.
“(Perkins) has been really good for us every time he is out there,” Bachar said. “We can usually expect a good outing from him.”
To add more comfort to the lead, Edward Scott scored from second base on a RBI hit in the bottom of the third inning.
Scott also hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend to lead to 4-0.
“(Scott’s) home run was kind of like a dagger,” Bachar said. “One more home run. It gets the team fired up again. It gets them ready to go out and play defense.”
Baldwin City scratched across a run in the top of the seventh inning. But that is all the Blues were able to produce offensively as the Brigade win the game with ease.
Bachar said it was nice to sweep the doubleheader as Junction City needed to only win one game of the doubleheader to maintain the No.1 spot in the standings.
“When you are first place playing the second-place team, it is good to beat them twice – especially in a doubleheader,” Bachar said. “They took two from us, and now we have won three (against them). We try not to get wrapped up in that and try not to talk to the guys too much about the standings. We just want them to come out and play hard every game.”
After having a close game that involved two ties in the first game of the doubleheader, Bachar said it is nice to win the second game comfortably by multiple runs to have the feeling of both kind of wins.
“We have played in a lot of games that have not been so close, so I think it is really good to have close games mixed in,” Bachar said. “You are going to win some. You are going to lose some. I think it is good to have close games that way all the moments are the same.”