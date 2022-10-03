Junction City put all the pieces together Friday at Washburn Rural.
The Blue Jay defense forced five turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles and a turnover on downs) and the offense scored three touchdowns (two passing from senior quarterback Xavion Felton) and recorded 230 yards of offense leading to a 24-6 win over the Junior Blues.
“I am very proud of our kids (for) the game they put together,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “It is a lot of fun watching our kids grow as a football team. As people, they just care for each other. They are all in.”
It is the fourth straight win for the Blue Jays after dropping the season opener.
Washburn Rural struck first on its second offensive possession as quarterback Branton DeWeese connected with wide receiver Amr Sabbarini for a 15-yard passing touchdown. Junction City blocked the extra point to hold the hosts to six points.
On the Junior Blues’ next offensive possession, the Blue Jays’ defense picked off DeWeese on a pass in the middle of the field near their 45-yard line and returned the ball seven yards to the Junior Blues’ 42-yard line.
After starting the possession in Washburn Rural territory following the interception, Junction City (4-1) marched down the field and the drive was capped off with a 22-yard passing touchdown from Felton to senior wide receiver Sheldon Butler-Lawson. The extra point was good, which gave Junction City the lead, 7-6.
Washburn Rural’s (3-2) remaining offensive drives in the first half resulted in a turnover on downs, a fumble and a punt. The fumble was forced on running back Ma’Kentis Adams, but Junction City did not turn the turnover into points as Zimmerman elected to go for it on 4th an 11 from Washburn Rural’s 23-yard line. And the visitors did not convert.
With a 7-6 lead at halftime, for the fourth straight game, the Blue Jays upgraded their play to another level in the second half.
In the second half, the Junior Blues struggled to get into any type of offensive rhythm against the Blue Jays’ defense. The hosts only had 4:05 of total time of possession. Washburn Rural’s second half offensive drive results were punt, interception, fumble and turnover on downs.
The Blue Jays limited the Junior Blues to 260 yards of total offense, as well as the five turnovers.
“It is so fun watching (our defense),” Zimmerman said. “They were just dialed in. (The opponent) gets on their heels, and they get shook up a bit. Especially as intelligent as (Washburn Rural’s) quarterback (Branton DeWeese) is. He just (could) not quite figure out where we are coming from. The beauty of our defense, we are just coming from every angle. Moving people all over the place.”
After completing 7-of-12 passes in the first half, Felton completed 4-of-8 in the second half. The senior quarterback passed for 99 yards, along with 59 rushing yards.
“We felt like we needed to throw the ball,” Zimmerman said. “Early in the first half, we did not connect on (deep passes). Second half, Xavion (Felton) was just throwing the ball where (the ball) needed to be. He had a lot better pre-snap read. We needed to be able to throw the football, because that front seven is so incredibly good.”
On Junction City’s second offensive possession in the third quarter, Washburn Rural forced a three-and-out, but a penalty on the punt play committed by Washburn Rural gave Junction City a first down, and the visitors took advantage as Felton capped off a 64-yard drive that used up 3:89 of time with a four-yard rushing touchdown for a 14-6 lead.
After Junction City’s defense forced a three-and-out on the hosts’ following possession, Felton connected with Butler-Lawson for a 25-yard passing touchdown on 3rd and 4, Butler-Lawson’s second touchdown reception. The Blue Jays seized control with a 21-6 lead with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Senior fullback Logan Nabus was huge for the Blue Jays. Nabus led the way in rushing yards (71) and carries (22), including 43 rushing yards on 12 carries in the second half.
After missing a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, senior kicker Aidan Field made a 33-yard field goal with 2:58 remaining for a 24-6 lead.
Junction City will host undefeated rival No.1 Manhattan High this upcoming Friday in a battle of top five teams in Class 6A. The matchup will have major implications in the Centennial League title race as both the Indians and Blue Jays are undefeated in league play.
Manhattan won the matchup last season 37-21, but the two teams are an even 5-5 in the last 10 meetings.