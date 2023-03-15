Defeating defending state champions Wichita Heights in the first round of quarterfinals of the 6A State tournament was a tall order. However, No. 8 Junction City led the Falcons at one point in the first half before Wichita Heights took over in the second half, defeating the Blue Jays 67-44 Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita..

The Blue Jays competed well in the first half, including holding the lead for a portion of the first quarter after Heights had an early 6-0 lead. Junction City was boosted in the first half from Jackson Austin. He led the Blue Jays in scoring 12 points in the game. He made four 3s, three of them in the first half, and he made all four of Junction City’s 3-pointers.

Tags

Recommended for you