MANHATTAN -- Not many things went Junction City’s way on Monday against Manhattan. The Blue Jays were unable to capitalize on the few goal opportunities it had, and they were without star senior John Noveroske due to suspension from receiving a red flag in previous game against Topeka High. Manhattan was able to capitalize on its scoring opportunities, and it resulted in a 3-0 road loss at Bishop Stadium.
It took Manhattan 6:34 to get on the board for an early lead as Gedrick Comiso got a good look near the goal in the goal box and kicked a missile into the back of the net.
Head coach Allan McFarland said although it hurts a little bit to give up an early goal, he thought his team played “fantastic” the rest of the first half.
The Blue Jays (5-3) got a few shots for a good look in the first half, but they were not able to convert.
McFarland gave credit to Manhattan’s defense and to defender Isaac Thompson of Manhattan.
“There is a few things that we tried to create, and missing John (Noveroske) tonight kind of hurt,” McFarland said. “Overall, maybe we did not get as many chances, but this is one of the best teams in 6A. So, you are not going to get the most chances.”
In the second half, the Indians (5-3-1) got their second goal of the game from Collins Elumogo with 38:38 remaining.
A few minutes later, a hand ball in the box was called because of the ball hitting a Junction City’s defender’s hands while his hands were in the air from a motion of playing defense.
“It was unfortunate for one of our defenders, just kind of caught him in between motions,” McFarland said. “His hands were up; (the ball) hit him in the hand. These will happen from time to time. Hopefully, we will try to minimize them from the ball just being in the box. If we can keep (the ball) outside the box, we will not ever have that situation. It was just a mistake.”
As a result, Manhattan had goalkeeper Lance Scudder kick the penalty kick, and Scudder sailed the ball past Junction City’s goalkeeper Nathan Platt into the upper-left area of the net for a goal.
McFarland said his team responded great from that point on facing a 3-point deficit.
“They never put their heads down, and they never thought that this was it, because honestly, the last 10 to 15 minutes, (we) had a lot of good opportunities with some free kicks, a few corners and some opportunities (to) put the ball in the back of the net,” McFarland said. “It just did not happen (this game).”
Junction City ended the game with a total of nine shots.
Platt had a big impact on the game tonight for the Blue Jays as he recorded four big saves that kept the visitors in the game before the penalty kick allowed the Indians to go up 3-0.
“Platt is a fantastic goalkeeper,” McFarland said. “When we play Manhattan, it is going to be a busy (game) a lot of times. He made some tremendous saves. He has grown so much these past two years at the goalkeeper position. He is a senior; he is a leader on the team. He saved our buts tonight.”
Next, Junction City plays at Hays Tuesday and Tonganoxie Thursday.