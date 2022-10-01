20220926_193158.jpg

Junction City senior Zane Khoury prepares to kick the ball into play during the second half of Monday's game at Manhattan High.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

MANHATTAN -- Not many things went Junction City’s way on Monday against Manhattan. The Blue Jays were unable to capitalize on the few goal opportunities it had, and they were without star senior John Noveroske due to suspension from receiving a red flag in previous game against Topeka High. Manhattan was able to capitalize on its scoring opportunities, and it resulted in a 3-0 road loss at Bishop Stadium.

It took Manhattan 6:34 to get on the board for an early lead as Gedrick Comiso got a good look near the goal in the goal box and kicked a missile into the back of the net.

