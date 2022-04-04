Aaron Craig is in the works of continuing to build on the Junction City softball program in his sixth season as head coach.
In Craig’s first season, the team had nine seniors who had been through four head coaches in four years. It was not an easy situation to enter. In his second season, the program won just two games. In his third season, improvements were made in the program. The fourth season was cancelled by the pandemic, but Craig began to see significant improvement in the program in his fifth season.
Gradually, Craig has found a way to give the Junction City softball program an identity.
“I think the biggest thing during my tenure is just brining better awareness to the sport,” Craig said. “Trying to get more people involved in it and playing it. Letting them know how exciting the sport can be.”
For the first time in Craig’s tenure, the Lady Jays are off to a 2-0 start. Junction City defeated Salina Central in two-game series 11-6 and 5-4.
Junction City is led by three seniors: Ally Goodson, Hannah Ratts and Abby Ratts. Craig said they are all strong leaders.
“They understand that they are not able to be good leaders if they are not doing things right first,” Craig said. “I think that is something that they have tried to do.”
Craig said something that is particular about this team that he has seen grow in his six years as head coach is that the players are passionate about softball.
“That has definitely been a bonus,” Craig said. “They study it. They watch it. You can just tell they really enjoy the game.”
From the first two games of the season, Craig said the aggressiveness of baserunning is something that is a strongpoint for this team, along with being disciplined hitters in the batters’ box.
Craig said that the Junction City community has been a part of why he has been able to build on the softball program.
“There is a desire for softball in this community,” Craig said. “I feel like we have got some really good parent support, especially this year. The more that we as a program can advertise and get people to see what we are doing, I believe it builds up that desire to want to be a part (of the program).”
Junction City has a two-game series against Emporia this week with a doubleheader Tuesday. The first game begins a 4 p.m., and the second game begins at 6 p.m.
Craig said that this team has some potential and can go “as far as it wants to.”
“We have some numbers on our roster who have been a part of some losses and not so many wins,” Craig said. “We have the opportunity to be more successful than we have in the past based on wins and losses. It is going to happen if these girls are willing to work for it. I believe that they have the opportunity to do some great things.”