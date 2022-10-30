10082022-mer-spt-mhsfb-9
Junction City fullback Logan Nabus battles for yardage during a game earlier this season, at Blue Jay Stadium in Junction City. Nabus and the Blue Jays beat Wichita North 34-18, Friday, in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

It was not exactly a smooth showing for fifth-seeded Junction City, but with five touchdowns and some key defensive stops, The Blue Jays defeated No. 12 seed Wichita South 34-18 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Blue Jays played without starting quarterback Xavion Felton who suffered an injury last week against Emporia. Due to an offensive slump in the second and third quarter from the Blue Jays, Wichita South cut the lead to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Logan Nabus carried the load, rushing for 273 yards on 24 carries along with four touchdowns to rectify the Blue Jays’ scoring in the game.

