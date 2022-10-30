It was not exactly a smooth showing for fifth-seeded Junction City, but with five touchdowns and some key defensive stops, The Blue Jays defeated No. 12 seed Wichita South 34-18 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Blue Jays played without starting quarterback Xavion Felton who suffered an injury last week against Emporia. Due to an offensive slump in the second and third quarter from the Blue Jays, Wichita South cut the lead to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Logan Nabus carried the load, rushing for 273 yards on 24 carries along with four touchdowns to rectify the Blue Jays’ scoring in the game.
“We are going to round two, I guess,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “It was definitely a struggle. We were in our way a lot (this game). Just not mentally into the game. It is kind of a puzzle to me because we have had such a tremendous couple (of) weeks of preparation, and we have played this way (two straight) Friday nights. That tells me physically we are in it; really doing good things during the week of preparation. Really, really working hard, but we are not in it mentally. I got to find a way to get them to focus a little bit more.”
Junction City started strong with two touchdowns on its first two possessions. Junior quarterback Brock Bazan connected with senior wide receiver Malijah Byers for a 56-yard touchdown pass and Nabus scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
It appeared the Blue Jays were about to take control of the game at the beginning of the second quarter. With a 14-0 lead, the hosts got a 47-yard pass play as Bazan connected with Byers on what should have been a touchdown, but Byers appeared to try to celebrate too soon as he ran down the left sideline toward the end zone. The football slipped out of his hands and landed out of bounds at Wichita South’s 2-yard line.
Bazan handed the ball off to Nabus on the following play, and the Titans were able to strip the ball and force a turnover with 8:16 remaining in the second quarter.
Wichita South capitalized. The visitors put a drive together consuming 3:07 that was capped off by a 2-yard rushing touchdown from senior wide receiver Caiden Neal. A failed 2-point conversion kept the score at 14-6.
Another turnover was committed by the Blue Jays on the following kickoff as Wichita South kicked the ball short and senior Brayden Smith did not corral it as the Titans recovered the ball at the Blue Jays’ 30-yard line with 3:14 remaining in the second quarter.
This time, though, the Blue Jays’ defense was able to force a turnover on downs to prevent the Titans from capitalizing.
The defensive stop allowed Junction City to hold a 14-6 lead at halftime.
After the first two drives, the Blue Jays struggled to move the ball offensively. Bazan went 2-for-6 throwing the ball in the first half and finished 3-for-12 for 115 yards and one touchdown.
“We had a couple deep balls early that loosened (Wichita South) up a little bit, and (we) were able to run (the ball),” Zimmerman said of the first two drives. “Then we just could not get back into the passing game.”
After the Blue Jays’ two quick scores, the Titans were able to keep their offense on the field to control the tempo. The Titans had more offensive possessions (five) than the Blue Jays did (four) in the first half.
“It really surprised me how (Wichita South) controlled the ball on our defense,” Zimmerman said. “Our defense has been so good all year long. We struggled a little bit. Struggled being in position. Offensively, fumbling the ball on a first-and-goal at the 1-(yard-line), that was a tough spot. (Wichita) South went right down (the field) and end up scoring and kind of got the momentum right there.”
Entering the third quarter, the Blue Jays were desperate to grow their lead after not scoring in the second quarter, and it only took one play. Nabus took a handoff from shotgun up the middle for a 66-yard rushing touchdown. After the extra point, the hosts held a 21-6 lead with 11:43 remaining in the third quarter.
However, the remainder of the third quarter was controlled by Wichita South. The Titans intercepted Bazan, and they capitalized with a 66-yard touchdown drive, consuming 4:55. A failed 2-point conversion kept the score at 21-12 with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter.
Junction City had a turnover on downs on its next possession as Zimmerman decided to go for it on a fourth-and-14 from Wichita South’s 28-yard line. Zimmerman called for a pass play, and Bazan’s pass came incomplete.
With 11:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, a new door had opened for Wichita South as it had the ball at its 28-yard line down by nine points, 21-12.
The Titans took advantage, again. Wichita South’s sophomore quarterback Karlan Ransom connected with sophomore wide receiver Aven Mboule for a 8-yard touchdown. The Titans failed to convert the 2-point conversion again, but they were down by just three, 21-18, with 7:20 remaining.
After Junction City had to punt on its next offensive possession, Wichita South had the opportunity to drive the ball down the field from its 26-yard line to potentially pull off the upset with 5:15 remaining, but Junction City’s defense stepped up to only allow the Titans to gain four yards on the possession, forcing a turnover on downs.
The Blue Jays then got the offensive spark they had been looking for in the second half on the second play of the possession: Nabus broke loose for a 32-yard rushing touchdown on a power sweep play call. Despite a blocked extra point, the Blue Jays’ lead was back to two possessions, 27-18, with 3:30 remaining.
The Blue Jays started their next offensive possession at Wichita South’s 12-yard line after forcing another turnover on downs, and they capitalized on the short field to extend their lead with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Nabus to go up 34-18 with 2:16 remaining.
Zimmerman spoke upon what allowed his team to pull away in the fourth quarter to win by 16.
“We made some plays defensively,” Zimmerman said. “Made a couple of big fourth down stops. Offensively, we were able to get the ball punched into the end zone.”
Zimmerman said Felton is “very, very close” to returning to play.
Up next, Junction City will face No. 4 Wichita Northwest. The Grizzlies defeated No.13 Wichita Southeast 62-0 in the first round.