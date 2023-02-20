Junction City swimming places 23rd at state Staff reports Feb 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junction City swim team participated in the 6A state tournament of Friday and Saturday at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center.The Blue Jays finished in 23rd place with six points.Junior Creytin Sanner finished in 11th place in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday after finishing ninth place in the prelims on Friday, earning Junction City six points overall.The 200-medley team of Tyler Borden, Sanner, Noah Lamb and Truman Fortner dropped 1.22 to finish 20th.The 200-free relay team of Adrian Duarte, Truman, Lamb and Sanner finished in 21st place.The 400-relay team of Sanner, Lamb, Fortner and Duarte dropped .43 and finished 23rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you