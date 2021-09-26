Junction City girls' tennis traveled to Salina on Thursday to compete in the Salina South Invite.
The Lady Jay singles players both won their first round and ended up taking seventh and eighth place.
Abby Ratts went 2-2 for seventh and Rachel Cho went 1-3 for eighth.
Both doubles teams dropped their first couple of rounds but rebounded to win their final two.
Stephanie Stanislow went 2-2 and finished 10th while Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris went 2-2 and got 11th.
As a team, Junction City placed fifth out of eight teams.
Up next, the Lady Jays will travel to Topeka on Tuesday for the Topeka West Invite starting at 9 a.m.
