After a disappointing loss to Highland Park last week, the Blue Jays took a 90-47 victory against St. Joe Central in the first round of the Basehor-Linwood tournament Tuesday.
Head coach Nick Perez said two goals for his team in this game were to play to its potential and keep mistakes to a minimum. In following these goals, the game seemed well in their hands at halftime, as they led 49-30.
senior leading scorer Howard Johnson did not get his first bucket until the second quarter, but Junction City (7-1) still held a 17-12 lead after the first quarter, thanks to seven points from senior Seth Clark and three other players contributing to the scoreboard. But the 6-foot-1 senior found his stride in the second quarter. He got his first 3-pointer to go down early in the second quarter and then got six more 3-pointers in the quarter along with two more points, scoring 20 of the Blue Jays’ 32 points in the quarter and paving the way for a 19-point lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same for Junction City. Howard finished with 28 points – which led the team – four 3-pointers came from other teammates, and the Blue Jays put 36 more points on the board, while limiting St. Joe to 27 in the second half.
St. Joe was able to limit Johnson to only six points in the second half, but other teammates had a good game, making the Blue Jays hard to stop. Clark (17) and senior Terrance Tedder (14) finished in double-figures, and 11 players scored.
Junction city will play Washburn Rural on Friday at 4:30 p.m., as Washburn Rural also won its first game of the tournament on Tuesday.
