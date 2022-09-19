Xavion Felton (8)

Junction City Xavion Felton (8) rushes in a game last season versus Lawrence High. Felton led the Blue Jays to a 30-15 win over McPherson on Friday.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

For the second straight game after falling apart in the second half in the season opener, Junction City thrived in the second half to overcome a 12-3 halftime deficit to defeat McPherson 30-15 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium.

The Blue Jays (2-1) turned on the power run game as senior quarterback Xavion Felton rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in the second half. Along with strong defense, the Blue Jays outscored the Bullpups 27-3 in the second half.

