For the second straight game after falling apart in the second half in the season opener, Junction City thrived in the second half to overcome a 12-3 halftime deficit to defeat McPherson 30-15 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium.
The Blue Jays (2-1) turned on the power run game as senior quarterback Xavion Felton rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in the second half. Along with strong defense, the Blue Jays outscored the Bullpups 27-3 in the second half.
On the first drive of the game, the Blue Jays drove the ball into McPherson territory for a 27-yard field goal after starting the drive from their 35-yard line and kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but that is all the scoring the hosts were able to muster in the first half.
Junction City got good field position for its second offensive possession as a bad punt from McPherson’s 24-yard line sailed forward for only 15 yards. But the hosts were unable to capitalize on the short field due to a turnover as senior running back TJ Jones fumbled the ball in attempt to gain more yardage after contact at McPherson’s (2-1) 9-yard line.
That was the closest Junction City got to scoring again in the first half.
On the next possession, at the beginning of the second quarter, Junction City lost Jones for the game from an injury. Head coach Randall Zimmerman said he will not know any more on Jones’ status until after the weekend.
Felton struggled in the first half. The senior quarterback was 1-for-9, including a 0-for-7 start, throwing the ball and had 58 rushing yards. The Blue Jays as a team had a total of 83 rushing yards in the first half.
“We gave that first half away,” Zimmerman said. “We played very poorly. (We) could not quite get the passing game going. Defensively, we were out on the field way too long in tough situations.”
McPherson’s senior starting quarterback Hunter Alvord was 6-for-8 passing with an 18-yard passing touchdown in the first half. McPherson’s senior running back Jaytin Gumm rushed for 19 yards in the first half including a 2-yard rushing touchdown with nine seconds remaining in second quarter. After Junction City blocked McPherson’s first PAT, the visitors went for a 2-point conversion after Gumm’s rushing touchdown and did not convert.
The Blue Jays elevated their level of play in the second half. It began with defense. The Bullpups’ first three of five offensive possessions in the second half resulted in two punts and an interception.
“Our kids regrouped; we come out at halftime and our defense gets a stop,” Zimmerman said. “We got a decent (punt) return. Set us up on our half of the 50-yard line. I think we got the confidence going there. From there on, we just leaned on our offensive line and Felton. We were really thin at the running back spot.”
From McPherson’s 47-yard line from the punt return, Junction City marched down the field and scored on a 1-yard rush from Felton to trim McPherson’s lead, 12-10.
After forcing another punt, Junction City marched the ball down the field 67 yards with Felton scoring a touchdown on a 3-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead, 16-12, with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter. Junction City failed to convert a 2-point conversion.
Next, Junction City’s defense picked off Alvord which set up its next offensive drive at its 43-yard line, and Felton capped off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to two possessions, 23-12.
Junction City limited McPherson to 105 rushing yards in the second half, and it held McPherson to a field goal in the fourth quarter at the 5-yard line in the red zone with 11:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the only scoring play the hosts allowed in the second half as it cut the lead to 23-15.
Zimmerman was very pleased with the heart his team showed in the second half.
“The biggest message at halftime was they are going to get hit in the mouth over and over in their adult life, (and) how will you respond?” Zimmerman said. “Right here is one of those situations. Is that how you are going to respond when you are 30 (years-old) and 40 (years-old) and things aren’t quite going your way? Our kids showed what kind of people they are. We have got great kids.”
With 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter with a 23-15 lead, the Blue Jays pounded the ball with Felton behind the offensive line to drive down the field for a touchdown using 5:02 of the remaining time to gain a 30-15 lead to put the game away.
Felton rushed for a total of 257 yards on 37 attempts. The 6-foot-0, 215-pound quarterback was an unstoppable force in the second half as he needed to step up after the Blue Jays lost Jones early in the second quarter. With the dominance of the running game, Felton threw only five passes in the second half.
“(In the) second half, I don’t know if there was very many missed blocking assignments,” Zimmerman said. “It starts with Garrett McCreath at right tackle. (Offensive linemen) Petren Bartolome, Logan Lindsley, Ryan McCreath and backside was Bennett Underhill. Those guys just moved people out of the way.”
Junction City now will travel to Wichita to take on Bishop Carroll on Friday.