Before the season start, Tyler Gonzalez, Junction City wrestling coach, said he could potentially have five players stand on a podium at state. With the varsity wrestlers awaiting Regionals, Gonzales stands by his initial statement.
Gonzalez said this team has good leadership that he has not seen much in the past.
“The last week or so, they have definitely got back on track with self-determination and holding each other accountable,” Gonzalez said. “If they can keep that up (and) we can keep rights from wrongs in the matches and things we have learned some lessons, I think they will still be in a good shot as they get toward the end of February.”
It has been a season of some ups and downs for Junction City wrestling this season, but Gonzalez said for the most part his players have found ways to respond well – keeping their head up, picking each other up, coming back and responding with wins and showing back up ready to work.
“One aspect of being a champion in life or in the sport is going to be just how you respond when things don’t go your way,” Gonzales said. “You can’t just hamper on the losses. We have taken some bad losses individually, but at the same time they have responded and put in the work. At this point in time where they are at, those bad losses are not necessarily a big concern.”
Junction City hosted a match against Manhattan High on Jan. 26 and a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29. Gonzalez said the team is not where it needs to be right now to be ready for Regionals and State, but the team is doing what they should to get there.
“As we keep getting closer, I keep reminding them Regionals is around the corner,” Gonzalez said. “It is good for them to keep in the back of their minds that the clock is running out.”
The match against Manhattan High and the tournament is really the time that Gonzalez was able to see where his team was at and to use in-match action to help get ready for the postseason.
“I do try to put some pressure on them; I think we see that in all sports – that postseason pressure,” Gonzalez said. “We try to find those situations where we can put pressure on them in tournaments or practice to try to help them prepare for postseason situations.”
Even though this season has not gone the exact way Gonzalez has hoped in terms on wins and losses, he knows this part of the season is about figuring out how to put all the pieces together for the strong ending in postseason.
“I see it in the kids’ wrestling ability,” Gonzalez said. “I see it in how hard they work, and just knowing that it has all got to come together at the right moment. It is possible for us to still get five Blue Jays at the medal stand – which would be big for us. And really trying to establish ourselves moving forward because we really don’t have a lot of seniors right now.”
The Regionals are on Feb. 18 and 19 and is their next match, as Gonzalez chose not to send the team to a tournament in the few weeks prior to the postseason. He is still giving them some good practice for preparation.
“We are going to mimic some competition with some young coaches that we have and some of their teammates leading up to Regionals,” Gonzalez said. “It won’t be matches in front of a crowd with referees, but we still get their heart rate up.”
