Junction City volleyball wrapped up its season last week after competing in two tournaments including the Class 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday and a tournament on Oct. 16 hosted by Highland Park that consisted of seven teams from Topeka and Kansas City.
The Lady Jays played in six matches, and they went 4-2 in the tournament which placed them in 3rd.
Junction City defeated Highland Park 25-12, 25-14. FL-Schlage 25-9, 25-12, Turner 25-22, 25-9 and KC Washington 25-9, 25-14.
They fell to Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) 25-19, 18-15, 18-25 and Topeka West 23-25, 21-25.
Ave Deguzman led the Lady Jays with 42 kills, 42 digs, 19 aces and five blocks.
Grace Erichsen was behind Deguzman with 30 kills, 17 digs and 22 aces.
Sara Rexrode and Jada Nabus also finished with 26 kills.
After the tournament, the Lady Jays were seeded 12th sub-state. They traveled to Lawrence Free State on Saturday and faced No. 5 Derby (25-12).
The Lady Jays fell 25-14, 25-15, ending their season with a 9-26 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.