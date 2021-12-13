To Tyler Gonzalez, Junction City Wrestling coach, it is not a question of whether he will have a wrestler stand on the podium at state this year. The question is how many wrestlers will stand on the podium at state.
The team has received state success since Gonzalez’s tenure began. In his first season, Elisa Robinson, CJ Newman and Zane Thornton placed at state. In his second season, two girls, Brooke Swango and Laila Lesher, and three boys, Newman, Caden Blake and Zeke Witt placed. In his first two years, eight total from the boys’ and girls’ teams have placed at state.
The teams this year features two returning medalists from each team to make a strong senior class. With the caliber of the roster returning, Gonzalez is only looking to continue improving.
After the pandemic gave the team a tough year, Gonzalez says he has high expectations for this season.
“We just felt like we had a lot of unfinished (business),” Gonzalez said. “The nice thing is a lot of them are back. I think they have a chip on their shoulder. They feel like they haven’t reached their goals. Some of them that did kind of surprised themselves, and they didn’t believe in themselves the whole year that they could do that. I think that kind of lights it up for them to really believe in themselves in the process and see what they can really accomplish.”
He said with the experience that is returning this year, he has seen the improvement in the work ethic of the team and the practicing heading into the season.
“I set a really high bar of hard work with them their first year to the last 18 months, and it has been pretty nice,” he said. “It has been nice to look around this year and really see that the groups are really needing to work when a coach isn’t looking. They are putting that work in. A lot more self-determination and self- motivation is what I am seeing probably after this year which is really nice to see. In years past, we have used a lot of high energy and loud volumes to motivate and push, and they are doing that themselves right now.”
Gonzalez has seen the program grow ever since the first year he has taken over as head coach, and he said he is really seeing the impact of having a strong senior class to keep everyone engaged in the sport.
“We have always had smaller senior classes, and so right now the seniors are trying to keep it to where they are working hard,” he said. “It is fun, (because) they are including everybody and making sure that nobody is left behind on a technical side.”
Gonzalez said he has about 20 team members who are new to the sport of wrestling. He said the team helps make teaching the new students fun.
“That is hard to do as a high school kid to pick up a sport and say, ‘Hey, I am going to do this for the first time,’ because there are peers in the room who are also going to be very good,” he said. “It is fun when the other kids in the room and the team makes it fun, wanting them to learn.”
The girls’ team has gained number, from five players to 22 players this year, since Gonzalez began working on the program. He expects a few to stand on the podium at the end of the season.
“I think there is an expectation to have at least three girls maybe on that medal stand by the end of the year,” he said. “Those girls – three probably – have some potential to do that if not more because we have some newbies, and their potential is untapped. We don’t know just what they are capable of yet.”
Gonzalez certainly feels no different about the boys’ team.
“On the boys’ side, we definitely have one or more, and I think that is the expectation,” he said. “It is again kind of up to them on where they land. We got a couple of kids ranked and they are definitely capable of wrestling to their ranking or better.”
And Gonzales believes there might be a few team members that will come out from “under the radar” to make some noise at state.
“I think going into the state tournament last year, Caden Blake wasn’t ranked pretty much ever all season, (and) he walks out of the state tournament in fourth place,” Gonzalez said. “I think there will be some kids on the team that are going to be like that, too, and maybe walk out of that coliseum with a medal around their neck. I hope we can walk away at the end of the season with maybe five to eight state medals. But I think we are capable of more than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.