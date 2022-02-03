Both Junction City boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams had a first-place finisher in the home meet Saturday, and Junction City’s varsity now gears for the postseason.
Boys Varsity 106 – weight class
Ezekiel Witt finished in first place and scored 19.5 points.
Round one - Witt won by tech fall over Carson Handy (DeSoto). (TF 25-8)
Round two – Witt defeated Wesley Malloy (Gardner Edgerton) by fall in 2:24.
Round three - Witt defeated Ja’Diz Simmons (Kansas City Piper) by fall in 2:09.
Boys Varsity 113 – weight class
Yoel Padilla's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Casey Bowlin (DeSoto) defeated Padilla by fall in :48.
Consolation Round one – Padilla received a bye.
Cons. Semi - Hayden Kalivoda (Clay Center) defeated Padilla by fall in 1:26.
Boys Varsity 120 – weight class
Zac Petrusky's place is second and has scored 18.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Petrusky won by fall over Marek Boatwright (Wabaunsee) in :12.
Semifinal - Petrusky won by fall over Jacob Moore (Haven) in 5:40.
First-place Match - Petrusky was defeated by Brock Ferguson (Shawnee Heights) by fall in 3:38.
Boys Varsity 126 – weight class
Dylan Todd's place is unknown, and he scored 0.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Todd received a bye.
Quarterfinal – Todd was defeated by Payton Mills (Kansas City Piper) by decision, 20-14.
Consolation Round two - Todd received a bye.
Consolation Round three - Todd was defeated by Hunter Hall (Salina Central) by decision, 10-8.
Boys Varsity 126 – weight class
Rowan Carey's finished in third place and has scored 14.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Carey received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Morgan Brumfield (Clay Center) won by decision over Carey, 17-11.
Consolation Round two - Carey received a bye.
Consolation Round three - Carey won by fall over Kaden Schwendemann (Gardner Edgerton) in :53.
Consolation Semifinal - Carey won by fall over Payton Mills (Kansas City Piper) in 2:22.
Third-place Match -Carey won by decision over Dustin Loughrie (Haven), 6-3.
Boys Varsity 132 – weight class
Bruno Chege's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Chege received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Andrew Bonebrake (Shawnee Heights) defeated by fall over Chege in 0:14.
Cons. Round two - Charlie Slothower (Salina Central) defeated by fall over Chege in 4:24.
Boys Varsity 132 – weight class
Kayden Blake finished in third place and has scored 18.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Blake received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Blake won defeated Nathan Gaddie (Blue Valley) by fall in 1:38
Semifinal - Gavin Moore (Haven) won by decision over Blake, dec 4-3.
Cons. Semi - Blake won by fall over Charlie Slothower (Salina Central) in 2:06.
Third-place Match - Blake won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center) in 1:42.
Boys Varsity 138 – weight class
Patrick Foxworth finished in first place and has scored 24.0 points.
Champ. Round one- Foxworth received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Foxworth defeated over Taylor Dumas (Clay Center) by fall in 1:28.
Semifinal - Foxworth won by major decision over Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake). (Maj 13-0)
First-place Match - Foxworth won by major decision over Ty Lewis (Shawnee Heights). (Maj 10-1)
Boys Varsity 145 – weight class
Anthony Petrusky's place is unknown and has scored five points.
Champ. Round one - Nick Davis (Topeka High) won in sudden victory - 1 over Petrusky. (SV-1 9-7)
Consolation Round one - Petrusky received a bye.
Consolation Round two - Petrusky defeated Caleb Van Booven (DeSoto) by decision, 4-2.
Consolation Round three - Petrusky won by fall over Blake Redmond (Silver Lake) in 2:45.
Consolation Semi - Dawson Hogan (Salina Central) won by major decision over Petrusky. (Maj 9-0)
Boys Varsity 152 – weight class
Jose Padilla's place is unknown and has scored eight points.
Champ. Round one - Padilla won by fall over Broque Moore (Gardner Edgerton) in 4:18.
Quarterfinal - Chase Root (Silver Lake) won by fall over Padilla in 4:00.
Consolation Round two -Padilla won by fall over Jayden Strawn (Topeka High) in 1:11.
Consolation Round three - Padilla defeated Crew Fillmore (Blue Valley) by decision, 12-7.
Consolation Semi - Nick Freeland (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Padilla in :34.
Boys Varsity 152 – weight class
Aimin Strickland finished in fourth place and has scored 17.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Strickland won by fall over Colin Taylor (Blue Valley) in 5:55.
Quarterfinal - Talyn Pfizenmaier (Clay Center) won by fall over Strickland in 2:52.
Consolation Round two - Strickland won by fall over Nate Moll (Kansas City Piper) in 5:09.
Consolation Round three - Strickland won by fall over Broque Moore (Gardner Edgerton) in 4:04.
Consolation Semi - Strickland won by fall over Chase Root (Silver Lake) in 5:34.
Third-place Match – Strickland was defeated by Nick Freeland (Shawnee Heights) by decision, 7-4.
Boys Varsity 170 – weight class
Logan Nabus's place is unknown and has scored three points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nabus received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Christian Trujillo (Emporia) won by decision over Nabus. (Dec 7-1)
Consolation Round two - Nabus won by major decision over Tanner Lassiter (Highland Park). (Maj 11-0)
Consolation Round three - Nabus won by decision over Julian Castro (Salina Central), dec 5-2.
Consolation Semi - Cole Manrose (Shawnee Heights) won by decision over Nabus, dec 7-3.
Boys Varsity 182 – weight class
Cooper Bogenhagen's finished in third place and scored 21.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Bogenhagen received a bye.
Semifinal - Bogenhagen won by fall over Brayden Duncan (DeSoto) in 1:32.
First-place Match - Bogenhagen won by major decision over Preston Hartman (Shawnee Heights), 11-3.
Boys Varsity 195 – weight class
Nathan Agudzi-Addo's place is unknown and has scored six points.
Champ. Round one - Agudzi-Addo received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Agudzi-Addo won by fall over Josue Perales (DeSoto) in 3:38.
Semifinal - Sean Wunder (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Agudzi-Addo in 2:39.
Consolation Semi - Tobias Jackson (Junction City) won by fall over Agudzi-Addo (Junction City) in fall 2:50.
Boys Varsity 195 – weight class
Tobias Jackson finished in fourth place and scored 13.0 points.
Champ. round one - Jackson received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Sam Torline (DeSoto) won by major decision over Jackson, 4-2.
Cons. Round two - ackson won by fall over Ryche Vernon (Gardner Edgerton) in 3:42.
Cons. Round three - Jackson won by fall over Jesus Contreras (Wichita SouthEast) in 2:18.
Cons. Semi - Jackson won by fall over Nathan Agudzi-Addo (Junction City) in 2:50.
Third-place Match - Sam Torline (DeSoto) won by fall over Jackson (Junction City) in 1:45.
Boys Varsity 220 – weight class
Brekanye Steward's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Steward received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Brannon Rageth (Salina Central) won by fall over Steward in 1:35.
Cons. Round two - Steward (Junction City) received a bye.
Cons. Round three - Lance Loehr (Haven) won by fall over Steward in 4:27.
Boys Varsity 220 – weight class
Judah Peterson finished in second place and has scored 18.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Peterson received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Peterson won by fall over Lance Loehr (Haven) in 3:45.
Semifinal – Peterson defeated Brannon Rageth (Salina Central) by decision, 7-4.
First-place Match – Peterson was defeated by Garrett Peery (Shawnee Heights) by decision, 4-2.
Boys Varsity 285 – weight class
Benny Underhill's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Champ. Round one - Morgan Dean (Highland Park) won by fall over Underhill in 5:34.
Cons. Round one - Underhill received a bye.
Cons. Round two - Keaton Loop (Haven) won by fall over Underhill in 1:35.
Girls 101 – weight class
Jaidyn Alvarado finished in third place and has scored 16.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Alvarado won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) in 2:48.
Semifinal - Ingrid Cabrera (Topeka High) won by fall over Alvarado in 1:34.
Consolation. Semi - Alvarado won by fall over Ariana Remy Yee (Junction City) in 2:54.
Third-place Match - Alvarado won by fall over Emberlynn Phillips (Shawnee Heights) in 1:25.
Girls 101 – weight class
Ariana Remy Yee's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal -Remy Yee was defeated by Ariana Estrada (Emporia) by major decision, 12-7.
Consolation Round one - Remy Yee (Junction City) received a bye.
Consolation Semi - Jaidyn Alvarado (Junction City) won by fall over Remy Yee in 2:54.
Girls 109 – weight class
Sandro Bock's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Odessa Schmidt (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Bock in 1:23.
Cons. Round one - Alexadria Buce (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Bock in 2:10.
Girls 109 – weight class
Laila Lesher's place is unknown and has scored four points.
Quarterfinal - Lesher won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan.) in 1:09.
Semifinal - Evelyn Geronimo (Emporia) won by fall over Lesher in 3:09.
Consolation Semi - Alexadria Buce (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Lesher (Junction City) in :36.
Girls 101B-109B
Jordis Serrano finished in second place and has scored 10.0 points.
Round one - Heily Batres (Emporia) won in sudden victory - 1 over Serrano. (SV-1 6-4)
Round two - Serrano won by fall over Allison Curtis (Emporia). In 1:29.
Round four - Hailey Anderson (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Serrano in :22.
Round five - Serrano won by fall over Patience Okemba (Junction City) in 0:41.
Girls 101B-109B – weight class
Patience Okemba finished in third place and has scored seven points.
Round one - Okemba won by fall over Allison Curtis (Emporia) in 4:33.
Round two - Okemba won by fall over Heily Batres (Emporia) in 5:20.
Round three - Hailey Anderson (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Okemba in 0:54.
Round five - Jordis Serrano (Junction City) won by fall over Patience Okemba (Junction City) in 0:41.
Girls 115
Samara Buitron's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Alivia Wilson (Wichita SouthEast) won by fall over Buitron in 0:29.
Cons. Round one - Buitron received a bye.
Cons. Semi - Bailey Wright (Manhattan) won by fall over Buitron in 3:41.
Girls 120 – weight class
Charly Goodwin finished in first place and has scored 24.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Goodwin won by fall over Grace Erwin (Topeka High) in 0:18.
Semifinal – Goodwin won by fall over Iris Renteria-Rivera (Emporia) in 0:42.
First-place Match - Goodwin won by fall over Katina Keosybounheuang (Emporia) in 1:08.
Girls 132 – weight class
Ali Goodson finished in fourth place and scored four points.
Round one - Bianca Partridge (Emporia) won by fall over Goodson in 1:07.
Round two - Haley Haltom (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Goodson :28.
Round three - Isabel Reyes (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Goodson in :47.
Girls 138 – weight class
Aislynn Bailey finished in fourth place and scored 10.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Marilena Zuniga (Topeka High) won by fall over Bailey in 1:05.
Cons. Round one - Bailey won by fall over Xamia Reed-Moore (Wichita SouthEast) in 0:47.
Cons. Semi - Bailey won by fall over Madison Freeland (Shawnee Heights) in 1:56.
Third-place Match - Marilena Zuniga (Topeka High) won by fall over Bailey in 1:34.
Girls 138
Brooke Swango finished in second place and scored 16.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Swango received a bye.
Semifinal - Swango won by fall over Madison Freeland (Shawnee Heights) in 0:52.
First-place Match - Swango was defeated by Virginia Munoz (Emporia) by decision, 7-5.
Girls 143 – weight class
Naomi Tanaka finished in second place and scored 14.0 points.
Round one - Tanaka won by fall over Gloria Lillich (Shawnee Heights) in 3:34.
Round two - McKenna Haltom (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Tanaka in 2:41.
Round thee - Tanaka won by fall over Natalia Welch (Emporia) in 3:40.
Girls 155 – weight class
Tiamoye Brown's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Alecia Alvarez (Topeka High) won by fall over Brown in 1:29.
Consolation Round one - Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) won by fall over Brown in 2:47.
Girls 235 – weight class
Emil Re's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 points.
Quarterfinal - Re received a bye.
Semifinal - Megan Olson (Emporia) won by fall over Re in 0:51.
Cons. Semi - Kennedi Turner (Junction City) won by fall over Re in 0:57.
Girls 235 – weight class
Kennedi Turner finished in fourth place and has scored eight points.
Quarterfinal - Alexis Turpin (Emporia) won by fall over Turner by fall in 0:39
Consolation round one - Turner received a bye.
Consolation Semifinal -Turner won by fall over Emil Re (Junction City) by fall in 1:14.
Third- Place Match - Tristyn Johnson (Topeka West) won by fall over Turner in 1:14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.