Junction City Charly Goodwin (left) competes against Manhattan Sophie Wright on Jan. 26 at Junction City High School. Goodwin is one of 27 returning letterwinners for Junction City wrestling from last season.
With 15 returning letterwinners on the boys side and 12 returning letterwinners on the girls, Junction City wrestling is leaping into this 2022-2023 season with frenzy.
“The first part in trying to build our program out and get in the triple digits moving forward with a number of kids in the building is getting kids to come back, and not just kids coming back, also your letterwinners,” head coach Tyler Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, there are some that are not included in there. We have lost some letterwinners that are not coming back for various reasons. You just try to replace what you can. But it helps with experience.”
Boys
After an eighth-place finish at state last year, the Blue Jays have seven of the 10 qualifiers back, plus one injured from the previous year.
One of them is Cooper Bogenhagen. After finishing in sixth place at state last year, he has his eyes set on being in the state finals.
“I just feel like I have so much more to show than what the sixth-place (finish) I had last year,” Bogenhagen said.
≠≠“Everyone wants to be a state champ,” Bogenhagen said. “Just making it to that finals match just to put the city on the map. I think we have a good enough team. I really think we have a shot at winning state this year.
Logan Nabus, senior, is taking a step up this season, participating at the 175-pound weight class after participating in 170 pounds last season.
Nabus has his goals set to make the state tournament and to be the best he can be in his final season.
He finished in sixth place at the state tournament last season. Nabus said he was “alright” with that finish, and he said he knows he can do better.
“I think about how it felt to lose last year, and I am going to use that as fire to help me train in practice,” Nabus said.
Kayden Blake, senior, brings the experience of being a two-time state qualifier into this season.
The highest Blake finished in his two state qualifications is fourth place his sophomore season. This time around, Blake said he definitely wants to be a state champion.
Blake, who wrestles at 144 pounds, said he thinks it is realistic to finish as a state champion as the competition “is not too crazy at 144”.
Patrick Foxworth, senior, comes into this season on a high note off a runner-up finish at state last season.
Foxworth had an impressive win, defeating No. 1 wrestler in the state in Manhattan’s Easton Taylor in the semifinals to make the final match, but then fell to Tate Rusher from Derby High. Foxworth said he thinks it would be fun to compete against Rusher again this year.
Foxworth is competing at 138 pounds again this season.
Foxworth said the experience of participating in the state finals match gave him the experience he needs.
“Now that I know how that feels, I think I can go into this season with full confidence in what to expect,” he said. “So many nerves and so many thoughts running through my mind.”
Though he wants the state championship to have for a successful senior season, Foxworth said a scholarship would also mark this season as successful to him.
Ezekiel Witt, junior, is a returning state champion at 106 pounds last season.
“I have already (won state) once, I want to do it twice,” Witt said. “And I want to do it three times. It just kind of pushes me, and makes me want to do better than last time.”
Witt will be competing in 113-weight class, and he said he thinks the higher weight class will be a good thing for him.
“I am going to definitely have to keep pushing myself,” Witt said. “I need to stay active. I need to stay working at all times. Just because I won a state championship last year, does not mean that it is going to be handed to me again this year.”
Girls
Charly Goodwin, junior, after a fifth-place finish last season at state, has her goal this year set for at least a third-place finish if not a state championship.
Goodwin will remain in the 120-weight class.
Goodwin said after a fifth-place finish last season after falling just short for state qualification her freshman season, she said her expectations are raised.
“Going from not making it to state freshman year, to making it last year, I am just going to set the bar even higher,” Goodwin said. “Make it top three or state champ.”
Jaiden Alvarado, sophomore, was defeated in the blood round at regionals last season and fell short of qualifying for state.
Naomi Tanaka, senior, played wrestling for the first time last season as a junior. Tanaka lost at regionals as she did not qualify for state.
Aislynn Bailey, senior, will be the first girl to compete in wrestling for all four years. Bailey lost at Regionals last year.
Kennedi Turner, senior, did not qualify for state last year as she suffered an injury at Regionals.