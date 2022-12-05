20220126_HSWrestling-ManhattanVSJC-.JB.013.JPG
Junction City Charly Goodwin (left) competes against Manhattan Sophie Wright on Jan. 26 at Junction City High School. Goodwin is one of 27 returning letterwinners for Junction City wrestling from last season.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

With 15 returning letterwinners on the boys side and 12 returning letterwinners on the girls, Junction City wrestling is leaping into this 2022-2023 season with frenzy.

“The first part in trying to build our program out and get in the triple digits moving forward with a number of kids in the building is getting kids to come back, and not just kids coming back, also your letterwinners,” head coach Tyler Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, there are some that are not included in there. We have lost some letterwinners that are not coming back for various reasons. You just try to replace what you can. But it helps with experience.”