Junction City wrestling teams finish fourth at league meet

Junction City wrestling hosted the Centennial League meet on Saturday. The Blue Jays finished in fourth place in both boys' and girls' competition.Manhattan finished in first place in the boys and Washburn Rural finished in first place in the girls.In the boys' competition, Washburn Rural finished in second place, Emporia finished in third place and Topeka finished in fifth place.Individual Stats:BoysRound one:Junction City defeated Topeka 48-24 and Manhattan defeated Emporia 55-24.Round two:Washburn Rural defeated Junction City 48-36 and Emporia defeated Topeka 84-0.Round three:Manhattan defeated Topeka 81-1 and Washburn Rural defeated Emporia 45-31.Round four:Emporia defeated Junction City 54-24 and Manhattan defeated Washburn Rural 42-31.Round five:Manhattan defeated Junction City 51-28 and Washburn Rural defeated Topeka 71-5.GirlsEmporia finished in second place, Manhattan finished in third place and Topeka finished in fifth place.Round one:Junction City defeated Topeka 54-12 and Emporia defeated Manhattan 37-33.Round two:Washburn Rural defeated Junction City 78-6 and Emporia defeated Topeka 64-12.Round three:Manhattan defeated Topeka 36-24 and Washburn Rural defeated Emporia 72-3.Round four:Emporia defeated Junction City 42-33 and Washburn Rural defeated Manhattan 51-24.Round five:Manhattan defeated Junction City 48-36 and Washburn Rural defeated Topeka 78-0.