Junction City’s Michael Boganowski blocks Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo under the basket during their game Feb. 10 in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After watching a large senior class graduate last season, junior Michael Boganowski has stepped up and emerged as the focal point for the Junction City boys this season.

When Junction City hosted Manhattan on Jan. 6, Boganowski came through big by scoring a team-high 17 points, and it stopped a three-game losing streak after the Blue Jays had won their first four games of the season.

