After watching a large senior class graduate last season, junior Michael Boganowski has stepped up and emerged as the focal point for the Junction City boys this season.
When Junction City hosted Manhattan on Jan. 6, Boganowski came through big by scoring a team-high 17 points, and it stopped a three-game losing streak after the Blue Jays had won their first four games of the season.
Tthat game got Boganowski to realize and perform to his potential, the Blue Jays won their next three games.
Boganowski said there was one main thing as the difference between in how he played during the three-game losing streak to becoming a big factor coming out in the game against Manhattan: confidence.
“Just getting downhill and scoring, seeing the ball go through the hoop,” Boganowski said is what builds his confidence.
The coaching staff was aware of the talent and potential of Boganowski from the beginning of the season. He is 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, which stands out on and off the basketball court.
“Having Michael is good because he has a big body,” Perez said. “He can score inside, he can score outside, he can shoot it a little bit; he is just a tough matchup.”
Boganowski is a three-star linebacker in football with nine offers from college football programs, including Kansas State, Duke, Missouri and Iowa State. He is the second-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports.
Having an athlete of that caliber feeds off to the rest of the team.
“We (are) playing with a Division-I athlete right now, so it definitely gets some energy going sometimes,” said freshman Lovell Autry.
Though with the attention of many Division-1 offers, Boganowski doesn’t boast about it to bring attention to himself.
“We make some jokes about him being D-1. He doesn’t really like it, because he is really humble about it,” Autry said. “Mike is probably one of the (most chill) people you will ever meet. He is nice. He doesn’t say too much, but if you talk to him, he will give you a conversation.”
In Junction City’s win over Topeka on Feb. 3, Topeka entered the game with a 3-11 record and the Blue Jays played a sloppy first half, trailing 22-17 at halftime. After scoring six points in the first half, Boganowski added 10 in the second half to lead the way for a comeback win. Boganowski said in postgame he thinks he need to contribute to the team, whether it’s scoring points or playing good defense and getting steals that leads to good offense, for the team to be successful.
“I think people look at Mike as a leader,” Autry said. “As a junior, he has all those offers. People want to be like him. Everybody going to follow him and try to get in his footsteps.”
Perez called Boganowski a tremendous athlete. Not only does it “tremendously help offensively” when Boganowski is making plays, he has his impacts on the defensive end, too.
“On the flipside of it, too, is his defense does not get any credit, because he can score,” Perez said. “Defensively, he is guarding the other team’s better post/guards. He does a really good job of it. I think that kind of gets him going mentality wise when it comes down to the offensive end. When he makes shots for us, it stretches out the defense and allows Sheldon (Butler-Lawson) and those guys to get to the rim.”
When Boganowski, Butler-Lawson, Deontae Baker, Autry and Jackson Austin are all contributing offensively, the Blue Jays are at their best.
“It is definitely beautiful when we are all contributing,” Boganowski said. “Not one person has to bear all the work, so I think that is good.”
Boganowski said there is enough guys on the team who are scorers it would not matter too much who got the shot in a crunch time situation, but he said in situations where he had the ball with a few seconds remaining, he would want to take the shot.
It is all easier for it to cohere when Boganowski gets the offensive flow started.
“If we didn’t have Mike, we would be struggling this year,” Autry said.
As Boganowski is a leader on the team, he does so by not being a big talker. Autry and Boganowski hold a strong relationship as they have been friends since Autry was in fourth grade, so he talks a lot when he is with Autry or with his teammates, Autry said. But outside of the team, he is very quiet.
As a leader, even with a quiet personality, Boganowski has the respect of his teammates to where he can turn the tables for the team.
“Mike is really a quiet guy. He is a leader, but he doesn’t talk as much,” Autry said. “But I am pretty sure if Mike got fired up, the whole team would be fired up.”
Boganowski said it is a great feeling that he still has a year left as he is a junior. Reaching the state tournament has yet to be done in Perez’s tenure, and Boganowski said if “we come to play” this team has a good chance for a deep playoff run this season.
The Blue Jay boys will host Lawrence Free State on Tuesday for the opening round of sub-state. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.