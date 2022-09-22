09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-9

Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini talks to players on the sideline during their non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park. K-State and Iowa State played to a draw on Thursday in Ames. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A four-match Big 12 losing streak came to an for Kansas State soccer Thursday evening when the Wildcats' match at Iowa State ended with a 0-0 draw. 

K-State ended the night with a 15-9 shot advantage and a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal but could not get a point to put the match away. The Wildcats 10 shots on a goal were a school record in conference play. 

