Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini talks to players on the sideline during their non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park. K-State and Iowa State played to a draw on Thursday in Ames.
A four-match Big 12 losing streak came to an for Kansas State soccer Thursday evening when the Wildcats' match at Iowa State ended with a 0-0 draw.
K-State ended the night with a 15-9 shot advantage and a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal but could not get a point to put the match away. The Wildcats 10 shots on a goal were a school record in conference play.
"It was a combination of our game plan of trying to see what they're going to throw at us first and we had some jitters," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "I'm not going to sit here and say we didn't. We looked a little nervous and reactive in the first 10-15 minutes. So that was part of the plan. Knowing that, you know, we had to settle the game down. And after 15 minutes we settled in and I felt like we controlled most of the rest of the game, especially in the second half."
The shutout was the 10th for junior goal keeper Alaina Werremeyer which tied a school record. She ended the night with five saves which marked her 16th career match with five or more saves and their third this season.
K-State got its first real chance at a point in the 16th minute, Porter List was fouled at the top of the 18-yard box, which gave the Wildcats a free kick. Kyler Goins attempted the kick by a diving save from Iowa State keeper Jordan Silkowitz kept K-State off the board.
Soon after the free kick, Goins got another shot at the goal after a Cyclone turnover in the K-State attacking third. The senior attempted her shot from 17 yards out but once again, Silkowitz batted it away.
In the second half, K-State's best opportunity for a goal came in the 67th minute. A corner kick from Maddie Weichel cleared the ball and fell to Caylee Thornhill at the top of the 18-yard box. Thornhill winded through several Iowa State defenders and aimed for the goal from eight yards out but it was knocked away by Silkowitz.
The Wildcats outshot Iowa State 7-1 in the second half.
"We were getting a little greedy we wanted to separate and find that game-winner but unfortunately their goalkeeper made some massive saves to keep them in the game," Dibbini said.
K-State will host Oklahoma State on Sunday at 1 p.m. for their home Big 12 opener. The first 100 fans will receive either a K-State soccer cowbell or noisemaker.