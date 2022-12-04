ARLINGTON — No. 11 Kansas State football is New Orleans-bound just a day after a 31-28 Big 12 Championship win over No. 3 TCU.
On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats officially accepted a bid to make their first-ever appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
They will play perennial college football powerhouse Alabama (10-2), ranked No. 5 in both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings, out of the SEC.
“We are excited to represent the Big 12 Conference in the Allstate Sugar Bowl,” coach Chris Klieman said in awritten statement. “I am really proud of our team, especially our seniors, and our staff for their resolve this season. A lot of people doubted this team throughout the year, and they just continued to put their heads down and go to work every day. We look forward to heading to New Orleans for the first time in school history and preparing for a great team in Alabama.”
The meeting will be the first between the two schools.
The Sugar Bowl is played at the Caesars Superdome on December 31. Kickoff is schedule for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
This is the first time the Wildcats have played in a New Year’s Six-level bowl (Sugar, Cotton, Fiesta, Rose, Peach and Orange Bowl) since the 2011 and 2012 seasons when the Wildcats played in the Cotton and Fiesta Bowls in back-to-back seasons.
In total, this will be the seventh New Year’s Six bowl in school history.
“We are excited to head to New Orleans as Big 12 Champions,” said athletics director Gene Taylor. “Congratulations to Coach Klieman and our team for a phenomenal season, and now we look forward to showcasing our football program and Kansas State University in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. We had an amazing crowd yesterday in Arlington, and I know our fans will continue to uphold their national reputation for traveling to bowl games when we head to New Orleans later this month.”
Tickets are available through the athletics department and bowl trip packages are for sale through the alumni association.
The bowl is K-State’s 23rd in school history. They are one of 19 Power 5 teams to play in he 11 bowl games in the last 13 seasons. The Wildcats are tied for 16th nationally in bowl appearances.
