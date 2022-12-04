Big 12 Championship Football

Head coach Chris Klieman holds the Big 12 Championship trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU, 31-28, on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The Wildcats on Sunday afternoon accepted a bid to play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. 

 Associated Press

ARLINGTON — No. 11 Kansas State football is New Orleans-bound just a day after a 31-28 Big 12 Championship win over No. 3 TCU. 

On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats officially accepted a bid to make their first-ever appearance in the Sugar Bowl. 